Charlie Daniels Dead: See Country Music Legend's Last Tweet

Country music star Charlie Daniels passed away on Monday, leaving fans with a prayer as his final tweet. Daniels suffered a hemorrhagic stroke, his publicist confirmed, from which he could not recover. However, the singer left a stirring final message behind for fans on social media.

"Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you," read one of Daniels' final tweets — a pair of prayers posted together on Sunday afternoon. "I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid." This was attributed to John 14:27 NIV, while a follow-up quote was attributed to Daniels himself. It read: "Lord, give us the courage to speak our mind, to be honest, and bold about our feelings, no matter who, or how many we go against."

Daniels' team took over his Twitter account after that, posting about him in the third person. This included links to five links to Daniels' live performances over the years, highlighting his career as a country music trailblazer. In between, the team shared a link to Daniels' online store, though this may have come before the stroke.

Daniels had a decades-long career that defined modern country music, in many ways. He is best known for his song "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," but he has written plenty of other beloved hits. Daniels' work has gone multi-platinum, has earned him accolades and critical success, and has been commercially viable as well.

Daniels was a member of the Grand Ole Opry, the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame. Though considered a country music icon, his work spanned the genres of Southern rock and bluegrass as well, often blending them in interesting ways that impacted all three genres down the line.

Daniels was born in Wilmington, North Carolina, in 1936. He grew up in the state, influenced by country music radio out of Nashville and learning to play every instrument he could get his hands on. After graduating high school, he struck out on the road to pursue music immediately.

Over the course of his life, Daniels survived prostate cancer, heart issues, and an earlier stroke years before the one that led to his death. An avid outdoorsman, he also suffered a serious injury to his arm in 1980 that prevented him from playing music for four months. The singer pushed through these adversities to play again.

Daniels was 83 years old at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife, Hazel and their son, Charlie Daniels, Jr.