Charlie Daniels Fans Devastated After Country Music Legend Dies at 83
Country music fans are mourning following the news that Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member Charlie Daniels has died. Daniels passed away Monday morning after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke, his publicist confirmed. Daniels was 83. He is survived by his wife, Hazel, and son, Charlie Daniels, Jr.
Best known for his hit tune "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," Daniels' decades-long, multi-platinum career saw him earn a number of accolades, including inductions into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He also was an outspoken advocate for a number of issues close to his heart, founding The Journey Home Project with his manager, David Corlew, in 2014, according to News Channel 5. Daniels also held an annual Volunteer Jam, though the June event was postponed to February 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.
Given his expansive career and impact on the country music industry, it came as little surprise that news of his death would shock social media. Shortly after reports of Daniels’ passing were confirmed, fans flocked to Twitter to pay their respects. Keep scrolling to see how fans are paying tribute to Daniels.
Rest In Peace Charlie Daniels. Thanks for your music and your work for our military and their families.😿 pic.twitter.com/Lkuj0wIswK— Gnash (@Gnash00) July 6, 2020
Man, I am really going to miss Charlie Daniels tweets. He won’t miss tweeting though. He is singing with the angels in Heaven.— Kambree (@KamVTV) July 6, 2020
RIP Charlie Daniels....”Devil Went Down to Georgia” is one of the most legendary country songs of all time and few could rock the fiddle better— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) July 6, 2020
A great loss. Rest in peace, Charlie. Thank you for all your great tweets!#Patriot— ConnieB - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@SayYesToTruth) July 6, 2020
Absolutely gutted to hear the news of @CharlieDaniels passing this morning... what a life lived, and what an incredible human being. He will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/n8nJBZRuur— ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) July 6, 2020
This is terrible news...I saw him in concert many times. He was a great musician.— Matthew Bennett (@chief321) July 6, 2020
His concert this spring in IL was postponed due to CV...we were excited to see him again. RIP
One of my favorite songs is the devil went down to Georgia, its sad to see him go..— OwO (@Oracle33455934) July 6, 2020
So sad to hear of the loss of the great @CharlieDaniels RIP— NYC Plague Dodger (@suchwinningwow) July 6, 2020
RIP Charlie Daniels ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hQRFr1HeES— Mach436 (@mach436) July 6, 2020
Rest in Peace @CharlieDaniels Your contribution to the American experience will be remembered for a long time!! Thank you for your service to our veterans!! You will be missed!!— Keith Woods (@keithwoods32) July 6, 2020
R.I.P. Charlie Daniels! You were a True Patriot & one hell of a musician. My heart is broken that you are gone but I know you are singing with angels now. You will be missed!
Country Music Hall of Fame member Charlie Daniels dies at 83 https://t.co/1DQkApY3FE via @tennessean— Texas Army Mom ✝️🙏🇺🇸🇨🇱🐸 (@TexasArmyMom) July 6, 2020
😢 One of my all time favorites so glad we got to see you. Seen you in 1988 and 2018 you hadn't lost a step. RIP big man, God bless your family.— 5050grinds (@5050grinds) July 6, 2020
@CharlieDaniels R.I.P. Sir! You touched so many with your talent and patriotism. You’ll be missed❤️🇺🇸❤️— ❤️🇺🇸Proud American (Parler-LovesAmerica10) (@LovesAmerica10) July 6, 2020
My heart breaks that we have lost Charlie Daniels. A very nice man and one of the best who ever was. Was honored to perform a July 4th show with him in 2015. This one hurts. Prayers to the family, band and crew on the loss of a legend 🙏 #CharlieDaniels— Aaron Owens (@theaaronowens) July 6, 2020