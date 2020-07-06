Charlie Daniels Fans Devastated After Country Music Legend Dies at 83

Country music fans are mourning following the news that Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member Charlie Daniels has died. Daniels passed away Monday morning after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke, his publicist confirmed. Daniels was 83. He is survived by his wife, Hazel, and son, Charlie Daniels, Jr.

Best known for his hit tune "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," Daniels' decades-long, multi-platinum career saw him earn a number of accolades, including inductions into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame and becoming a member of the Grand Ole Opry. He also was an outspoken advocate for a number of issues close to his heart, founding The Journey Home Project with his manager, David Corlew, in 2014, according to News Channel 5. Daniels also held an annual Volunteer Jam, though the June event was postponed to February 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.

Given his expansive career and impact on the country music industry, it came as little surprise that news of his death would shock social media. Shortly after reports of Daniels’ passing were confirmed, fans flocked to Twitter to pay their respects. Keep scrolling to see how fans are paying tribute to Daniels.