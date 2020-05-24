Carrie Underwood's Fittest Instagram Snaps of 2020, So Far

If you follow Carrie Underwood on social media, you would know that the singer leads an incredibly active lifestyle. In fact, on Instagram, the star has posted her fair share of fit snaps that may just inspire your next workout. Considering that Underwood has made a name for herself in the fitness sphere with her recently released book Find Your Path and her CALIA activewear line, it's no surprise to see that her Instagram is filled with some of the fittest photos out there.

Earlier this year, Underwood released Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, a book that can help anyone who wants to meet their very own fitness goals. In addition to releasing the book, the singer released the fit52 app, which, like Find Your Path, can help users track their own goals as they head out on their workout journeys. In the description for Find Your Path, she wrote that this fit52 mindset is focused on healthy living and doing your best all year round. She wrote, "This philosophy is a year-round common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time — and by that I don't mean being naughty for three days and good for four. I mean doing your absolute best most of the time during every week, 52 weeks of the year."

On Instagram, Underwood has indeed showcased this fit52 mindset with some of her snaps. Just in case you need any workout inspiration for your own fitness journey, all you need to do is take a look at some of the fittest photos that the "Cry Pretty" singer has posted just this year alone.