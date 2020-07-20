Carrie Underwood Unveils Holiday Album 'My Gift,' and Fans Can't Wait for Christmastime

There's not much Carrie Underwood hasn't done in her music career. The one thing that she hadn't done up to this point, though, was produce a holiday album. That will end this year as the "Southbound" singer announced on Monday that she will be releasing a new album, My Gift, featuring all holiday-themed songs.

The new album will come out on Sept. 25. As to fans can expect on the album, the press release explained that it will feature "a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating her faith and the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as original material." Underwood, who recently shared her 10th anniversary with husband Mike Fisher, also announced the news on her Instagram, noting that "so much love" went into this project. In the behind-the-scenes video that also came out on Monday, Underwood said she felt that now was as good of a time as ever to cross this off her bucket list. She added that she's had this in her mind for a while ever since her Cry Pretty Tour wrapped up, saying that, "I’ve always wanted to make a Christmas album and it’s been a long time coming."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jul 20, 2020 at 9:56am PDT

With the announcement, many of her fans quickly reacted to the surprise news. Here is a look at some of the most notable reactions to the My Gift update.