Carrie Underwood Unveils Holiday Album 'My Gift,' and Fans Can't Wait for Christmastime
There's not much Carrie Underwood hasn't done in her music career. The one thing that she hadn't done up to this point, though, was produce a holiday album. That will end this year as the "Southbound" singer announced on Monday that she will be releasing a new album, My Gift, featuring all holiday-themed songs.
The new album will come out on Sept. 25. As to fans can expect on the album, the press release explained that it will feature "a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating her faith and the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as original material." Underwood, who recently shared her 10th anniversary with husband Mike Fisher, also announced the news on her Instagram, noting that "so much love" went into this project. In the behind-the-scenes video that also came out on Monday, Underwood said she felt that now was as good of a time as ever to cross this off her bucket list. She added that she's had this in her mind for a while ever since her Cry Pretty Tour wrapped up, saying that, "I’ve always wanted to make a Christmas album and it’s been a long time coming."
With the announcement, many of her fans quickly reacted to the surprise news. Here is a look at some of the most notable reactions to the My Gift update.
OMG, I’m so looking forward to Christmas this year! ❤️❤️❤️ this is the perfect Xmas gift to us since we didn’t get the Cry Pretty 360 Tour DVD, I cannot wait!!! #MyGift pic.twitter.com/1oYBTXSY2D— Carlos Víllanueva (@just__carlos) July 20, 2020
Already preordered. @carrieunderwood Been waiting a long time for this! Thank you for giving God’s gift of your musical talent and sentiment to us to enjoy. We are truly blessed by your gift from the great Lord.— Bruce (@branschutz) July 20, 2020
I'm so excited for this. I've been waiting so long for you to do a Christmas album. By the way you use your God given gift perfectly. You inspire, help, and comfort people with your music and your life. Thank you— Christy (@cmw726) July 20, 2020
So excited for this! I have waited for this for so long and I can’t wait to hear it! btw, you look absolutely gorgeous! ❤️— katie (@Fisherwood_1212) July 20, 2020
Don’t think I’ve ever clicked the pre-order button faster! Thank you so much for working on this for us @carrieunderwood ❤️🎄☃️ can’t wait to hear what you’ve been cooking up!— Darryl Fox (@darrylfox91) July 20, 2020
As someone who genuinely listens to Christmas music all year long, lol, this is the BEST news I could have gotten!!! — Kristen (@Kristen2390) July 20, 2020
Oh my goodness yes!!! I love the few Christmas songs you had in the past and I was waiting patiently for a whole album!— GameofTacos (@GameofTacos) July 20, 2020
We love you!! #MyGift I can't wait to hear this amazing Christmas album pic.twitter.com/97cmza8fN8— Jazzman Hester (@Shreem16) July 20, 2020