Carrie Underwood is quickly becoming almost as famous for her fitness level as she is for her voice, and the star showed off her strength again this month in a new TikTok video. Underwood used the app's duet feature to participate in Kevin Edmonson's plank challenge, where he completes a series of moves before the other person follows along. The challenge included push-ups and several plank variations, and being the fitness pro that she is, Underwood nailed them all.

"Well, this was a fun finisher to my workout this morning!!! #FitnessShouldBeFun," she captioned the TikTok clip, which currently has over 3.5 million views. Underwood has been a fan of fitness for years, and in March, the Oklahoma native released her book Find Your Path, in which she shares her own journey with fitness and health and offers advice, workouts and recipes with readers. Underwood also launched the Fit52 app, which is $8/month or $52/year and offers workout "paths" based on the user's fitness level. Many of the workouts last around 30 minutes and Underwood has shared a number of posts on Instagram of herself using the app for her daily sweat session. Fit52 is the star's personal fitness philosophy, which is all about consistently trying to make the best choices you can.

"I want to be healthy and fit 52 weeks of the year, but that doesn't mean I have to be perfect every day," she said as part of the book's official description. "This philosophy is a year-round common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time — and by that I don't mean being naughty for three days and good for four. I mean doing your absolute best most of the time during every week, 52 weeks of the year."

In January, Underwood told PopSugar that she planned to focus on weightlifting even more in the new year, and judging by her Instagram posts, she's kept that resolution. "I feel like the older I get, maybe the less hardcore cardio I do," she said. "I'm more into weightlifting and just want to preserve my joints." She also named "Jump squats and exercises that are a little more high-impact" as exercises she'll be leaving behind, explaining, "In my early 20s, I just did cardio, cardio, cardio; now it's just a little more about weights."