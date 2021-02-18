Carrie Underwood to Join CeCe Winans During Livestream Concert

✖

Carrie Underwood will take part in another virtual music event this month, with the country star set to join gospel singer CeCe Winans during Winans' livestream concert, An Evening of Thanksgiving, on Sunday, Feb. 21. Underwood shared her involvement with fans on Thursday, Feb. 18, posting a video of herself announcing the news and writing that she "can't wait" to join the event.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of CeCe's night of Thanksgiving and so happy she asked me to be a part of it," Underwood said in the clip. "Hope you'll join us on February 21st!" Along with Underwood, Winans' special will also include appearances by Tauren Wells and Marvin Winans. Underwood's video includes a link to purchase tickets for the stream, which can be found here. Underwood and Winans previously collaborated when Underwood asked Winans to appear on her upcoming gospel album, My Savior. Winans will sing with Underwood on "Great Is Thy Faithfulness."

Can’t wait to join my friend @CeCeWinans in her livestream concert, #AnEveningOfThanksgiving this Sunday, February 21! Get tickets at https://t.co/39IvN13gCe. pic.twitter.com/wP2WcauGWB — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) February 18, 2021

"Thank you, [Carrie Underwood], for inviting me to sing with you on this amazing project," Winans shared after the tracklist was announced. "It was an honor to be a part." My Savior will be released on March 26, a date Underwood chose to coincide with the Easter holiday. "I want it to appeal to the people like me who grew up singing these songs but also, we'll be introducing these songs to a whole new generation as well," she said in a previously released video of herself working on the project. "When you think about the meaning behind Easter, it is about so much thankfulness to Jesus. That is what this album is about. What a joy it's been to make music like this right now."

See the full tracklist for the album below and pre-order My Savior here.