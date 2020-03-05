Carrie Underwood Takes in Post Malone’s Show and Meets His Mom in Nashville

Talk about genres colliding! Carrie Underwood took time out from her busy week to take in a Post Malone show in Nashville, where she also got to meet his mom! Underwood — who launched her fit52 app, released her Find Your Path book and kicked off her book tour this week — made it back to Music City in time to see the rapper perform at Bridgestone Arena.

Thanks [Post Malone] for the hospitality tonight…and for putting on a great show…and for introducing me to your mom,” Underwood captioned the photo she shared on Instagram.

Underwood wasn’t the only artist who took in the “Circles” singer show. Jason Aldean also attended Post Malone’s concert, later also praising him on social media.

Checking out [Post Malone] killin it in Nashville,” Aldean said alongside a photo of the performer.

Underwood was away from Nashville earlier in the week when the devastating tornado hit, although she later revealed it was a perilously close call for her husband, Mike Fisher, and sons Isaiah and Jacob.

“He said he had to go upstairs at 2 a.m. and grab the boys and take them down — we have a little safe room in our house,” Underwood revealed on the Today Show, adding, “I bet everybody was crying.”

Fisher also spoke out about the scary incident on Instagram as well.

“Absolutely devastating to see the news this morning,” Fisher commented. “I’m grateful that we are ok but really am so sorry for the loss people are suffering from today!!! … To help immediately donate to [Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee]. God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea. Psalm 46:1-2.”

Underwood has three more stops on her Find Your Path book tour, with the final stop in Los Angeles on March 17. She will also head to Las Vegas on Sunday, April 5, for the 2020 ACM Awards, where she is nominated for Female Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. The ceremony will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

