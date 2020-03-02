Carrie Underwood Officially Kicks off 'Find Your Path' Book Tour

It's a big day for Carrie Underwood! Not only did she officially launch her fit52 app, but she also kicked off her book tour, celebrating the release of her debut book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life. The book tour kicks off on Monday, March 2 in Brooklyn, New York, and will stop in four cities, wrapping up in Los Angeles, California on March 17.

"On my way to kick off the FIND YOUR PATH book tour…can’t wait!" Underwood posted on social media, tagging her own CALIA fashion line, hinting she was traveling in her activewear brand.

Underwood recently opened up about her own diet and fitness routine, explaining that her journey to health began while competing on American Idol, when some people made negative comments about Underwood's weight.

"I shouldn't care what other people think about me," Underwood told Women's Health. "I was tired, and I kept buying bigger clothes. I knew I could be better for myself, and I let my haters be my motivators."

Underwood started working out and eating healthy, which resulted in her feeling better and sleeping better, but then began to carry it to extremes, sometimes only eating 800 calories a day.

"I would 'fall off the wagon,' then feel terrible and repeat the cycle," Underwood recounted. "Your body is screaming out, I need more calories, I need more carbs!"

The Find Your Path book, along with the fit52 app, are both designed to help people in the position Underwood once was in, or for anyone who needs help in meeting their own fitness goals.

"I want to be healthy and fit 52 weeks of the year, but that doesn't mean I have to be perfect every day," Underwood said in the book's description. "This philosophy is a year-round common-sense approach to health and fitness that involves doing your best most of the time — and by that I don't mean being naughty for three days and good for four. I mean doing your absolute best most of the time during every week, 52 weeks of the year."

Find book tour dates and order the book on Underwood's website.

