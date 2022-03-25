Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Photos With Her Dogs for National Puppy Day

Carrie Underwood is giving love to all her furry friends in honor of National Puppy Day! The “Ghost Story” singer took to Instagram with photos of all her beloved pups as she celebrated another day of puppy love. Posing poolside with one of her pooches, Underwood made sure everyone got some attention in the Instagram gallery.

“It’s #NationalPuppyDay! My babies might be all grown up now (even got one in diapers), but they’ll always be puppies in my heart!” she captioned the photos. “Be extra sweet to those furry family members today!” One fan gushed in the comments, “They’re all so adorable,” while another wrote, “Dogs in diapers. Gets me every time.”

Underwood has been soaking up the love of her non-furry fans as well after the singer released last week her new single “Ghost Story,” which she described in a statement to CMT as “a different take on a revenge song.” The American Idol alum explained of the song, “Instead of smashing headlights, this scorned lover is letting her ex know that she will continue to haunt him no matter how hard he tries to forget her.”

She added on Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country that while she loved the song’s lyrics, there was “just something super cool about the music” as well. “I feel like the chord changes and just kind of the musicality of it; it just didn’t sound like anything else that’s on the radio right now,” the Grammy-winner explained. “And I feel like it was a great first choice first single because I feel like it’s enough of hopefully what people like about me. There’s some drama. It’s a cinematic song. It’s a great story song … and there’s just something kind of epic about it. So I just felt like it was a great song, and then getting in the studio and singing it myself, it was just like, ‘Ah, this just feels good.’”

“Ghost Story” is the first single from Underwood’s new album, her follow-up to Cry Pretty she described as “a lot of fun” for listeners. “I feel like people are going to hear everything and just going to get some warm fuzzies and just, I don’t know. Hopefully, it’ll just make people happy to listen to,” the artist said. “It’s a very like sing-into-your-hairbrush, in your house, in your room kind of album, which I think it’s going to translate well. I think people are going to like it.”