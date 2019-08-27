Carrie Underwood Celebrates National Dog Day With Photos of Her Sweet Pets

Carrie Underwood was not about to let National Dog Day pass without sharing photos of her sweet pets, Ace and Penny. Underwood took to social media to celebrate the occasion, showing off her two beloved pups lounging at home.

“Happy #InternationalDogDay from my fur babies to yours!” Underwood wrote, using the hashtag #AceAndPenny.

While plenty of fans commented on her furry friends, some questioned where Zero was, the German Shepherd Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, adopted last year.

The couple, who owns two horses, Bojangles and Annie as well, is also the proud parents of sons Isaiah and Jacob. Whether at home or on the road, Underwood and Fisher try to keep life as normal as possible for their young sons.

“We’ve kind of gotten out of hotel rooms because for Isaiah, it’s hard for a 4-year-old who’s constantly looking to be stimulated,” Underwood told PEOPLE. “We started renting houses to have a little more normalcy and so he has a backyard to play in. He can be a little boy and get out some of his penned up energy. And we can make breakfast and have those comforts of home. That’s a big difference.”

The Oklahoma native also sets aside a space for Isaiah to play at each of the venues she stops at while on tour.

“We have this area where Isaiah can go and color or there are toys in there or he can read and paint, whatever he’s feeling,” added the singer. “He’s a pretty creative kid so we try to give him space to do that.”

The family will have a little more time at home before Underwood resumes her Cry Pretty Tour 360 on Sept. 10, with both Maddie & Tae and Runaway June resuming their roles as her opening acts. Underwood’s tour will wrap up on Oct. 31, only a couple weeks before she takes her turn as host of the CMA Awards. The return marks Underwood’s 12th turn hosting the show, but her first without Brad Paisley. Instead, the American Idol alum will be joined by country music icons Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton.

Find Cry Pretty Tour 360 dates by visiting Underwood’s website. The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

