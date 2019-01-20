Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Introduces Newest Furry Member of Family With Sweet Photo

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher just welcomed a new member to their family… but not the one you think.

The country music star’s husband took to Instagram Saturday to introduce the new furry friend they adopted ahead of the birth of their second child together.

“Meet the newest member of our family! Isaiah affectionately named him Zero. I guess it fits because it’s the chance of surviving if you try to break into our home,” Fisher wrote on the caption of the photo.

The adorable image showed the family’s new German Shepherd puppy looking at the camera with an almost threatening look, we can bet the dog will keep the family’s home safe from strangers and squirrels alike.

Fans of the retired hockey player and Underwood took to the comments section of the Instagram post to congratulate the family on the new puppy.

“Oh so cute!! German Shepherds are the best family dogs!! Love my Shepherd,” one user commented.

“Omigosh. I could just cuddle with Zero all day long. He’s Adorable!!” another Instagram follower commented.

Another one wrote: “Love it! Keep bad people out!!!”

“I thought it was going to be the baby, but dog is super cute!!” a fourth user wrote, mentioning the baby that will soon join the family.

Underwood is reportedly very close to her due date as the first month of 2019. The “Cry Pretty” singer recently updated fans on the progress of her pregnancy.

“Kicking off 2019 right…Me and my boys cuddled up watching a movie. Yes, I’m wearing Mike’s shirt,” she wrote on an Instagram post on January 1.

The American Idol winner and Fisher, who married in July 2010, announced they were expecting their second child together back in August. The couple already shares Isaiah, who was born in 2015.

After announcing that she was having another boy at the CMA Awards, she opened up about looking forward to the baby’s arrival.

“It took us a while to get here… I’m gonna cry again,” the country star told press at the time. “[I’m] just so thankful… to find out Isaiah’s gonna have a baby brother. It was just great news. We’re excited.”

The pregnancy announcement came a month before Underwood revealed she suffered three miscarriages in two years after giving birth to Isaiah.

“I had always been afraid to be angry,” the “Cry Pretty” singer said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. “Because we are so blessed… I’m like, ‘If we can never have any other kids, that’s O.K., because [Isaiah] is amazing.’ And I have this amazing life. Like, really, what can I complain about? I can’t. I have an incredible husband, incredible friends, an incredible job, an incredible kid. Can I be mad? No.”

She added: “I got mad… I was like, ‘Why on Earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can’t have a kid? Like, what is this? Shut the door. Like, do something. Either shut the door or let me have a kid.’ And for the first time, I feel like I actually I told God how I felt.”