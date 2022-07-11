Carrie Underwood Reveals 'Special Delivery' She Just Received

Carrie Underwood finally received her Grammy Award in the mail. The American Idol alum shared a photo of her eighth gold trophy from the coveted academy that she received for her contribution to the album My Savior. "Got a special delivery today! I put her with her sisters! This one feels extra sweet @recordingacademy #Grammys #LuckyNumber8," she captioned a photo of her smiling alongside her new trophy. My Savior is the eighth studio album Underwood, which was released in March 2021 through Capitol Records Nashville. It's a gospel album that features 13 tracks, with production from Underwood and David Garcia. Garcia and Underwood also collaborated on her sixth studio album, Cry Pretty. The album features a few classic gospel hymns, such as "Jesus Loves Me," "Blessed Assurance," and "Great Is Thy Faithfulness – along with some originals. Underwood won the Grammy for Best Gospel Album.

She's infused faith-based songs throughout her catalog, but the album was her first full one dedicated to all gospel music. "I'm lucky enough that I feel like I've been making spiritual music along the way in my career," she said at the time of the album's release, per ABC News. "I love the sassy stuff and I love to get an attitude and get dressed up and do all that stuff. But it's so nice to be able to sing songs like this."

Underwood has had much success this past year. She released her latest album on June 10, 2022. It quickly rose to the top of the iTunes charts. The album also performed well on the Billboard chart, debuting at No. 10 on the US Billboard 200. It earned 31,000 album-equivalent units courtesy of streaming, including 22,000 pure physical album sales and became Underwood's tenth US top-10 album – and tenth Top 3 US Country album.

She considers the album a high-energy project with a nostalgic '90s country feel from start to finish. It was an intentional choice on the country icon's part. "I really just wanted to make an album that felt like fun," she said ahead of the album's release, per Country Swag. "I feel like this one ended up being a bigger reflection of me as a person and as an artist. We have a lot of songs that could be considered throwback songs, but they sound super fresh. These are influences that are in me and work their way out, and I just decided this time not to get in their way."