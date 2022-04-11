Carrie Underwood's 'Before He Cheats' Trends as Black Twitter's Favorite Country Song

Out of all of the American Idol winners, Carrie Underwood is arguably the most successful and popular. Despite her being a country music star, her originality and swag has garnered her fans of all ages and races – regardless of whether they were country music fans to begin with. And according to a recent trending topic on Twitter, Black music fans stan for Underwood. It started with one simple demand from Twitter user The Nostalgia Queen: "** BLACK TWITTER ** Tell me the COUNTRY song that'll have you show out!" Black Twitter answered. And by nearly a unanimous vote, Underwood's hit single "Before He Cheats" came in at No. 1.

The song, released in 2006, is the fifth single from Underwood's debut album, Some Hearts. "Before He Cheats" tells the story of a woman taking revenge on her unfaithful partner with a bat and keys to his car. It's one of Underwood's biggest hits, topping the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for five consecutive weeks. It also was a crossover success, charting on the Billboard Adult Top 40 chart, the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 and Adult Contemporary charts, and the Billboard Hot 100 chart – the latter of which reached No. 8 and stayed on the chart for 64 consecutive weeks. Additionally, it made history as the first-ever country song to sell over two million copies digitally and was once the best-selling country song of all time.

Underwood took home the Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance at the 50th Grammy Award ceremony. The songwriters, Chris Tompkins and Josh Kear, also took home Grammy Award for Best Country Song. And per Black Twitter, it's the best country song they've ever heard also.