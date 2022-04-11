Carrie Underwood's 'Before He Cheats' Trends as Black Twitter's Favorite Country Song
Out of all of the American Idol winners, Carrie Underwood is arguably the most successful and popular. Despite her being a country music star, her originality and swag has garnered her fans of all ages and races – regardless of whether they were country music fans to begin with. And according to a recent trending topic on Twitter, Black music fans stan for Underwood. It started with one simple demand from Twitter user The Nostalgia Queen: "** BLACK TWITTER ** Tell me the COUNTRY song that'll have you show out!" Black Twitter answered. And by nearly a unanimous vote, Underwood's hit single "Before He Cheats" came in at No. 1.
The song, released in 2006, is the fifth single from Underwood's debut album, Some Hearts. "Before He Cheats" tells the story of a woman taking revenge on her unfaithful partner with a bat and keys to his car. It's one of Underwood's biggest hits, topping the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for five consecutive weeks. It also was a crossover success, charting on the Billboard Adult Top 40 chart, the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 and Adult Contemporary charts, and the Billboard Hot 100 chart – the latter of which reached No. 8 and stayed on the chart for 64 consecutive weeks. Additionally, it made history as the first-ever country song to sell over two million copies digitally and was once the best-selling country song of all time.
Underwood took home the Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance at the 50th Grammy Award ceremony. The songwriters, Chris Tompkins and Josh Kear, also took home Grammy Award for Best Country Song. And per Black Twitter, it's the best country song they've ever heard also.
Not even a country fan
I ain't afraid to admit it, Before He Cheats hands down the only country song I'll listen to https://t.co/vycIP7ekeC— pj_NeverBrokeAgain (@parkertoo98) April 7, 2022
Thank Underwood for creating a song that crosses genres. But "Before He Cheats" is where this Twitter user starts and stops with country music.prevnext
Everyone loves it
Before He Cheats is just one of those country songs that belongs to black people & i stand on that. pic.twitter.com/cJ5HvJU4NJ— raveen marie 🌹 (@xoraveen) April 7, 2022
It may not be by a Black country artist but the culture loves it and has adopted it. Underwood hasn't responded to all of the praise yet.prevnext
Have you acting crazy
Before He Cheats will call me to act outside my character every time. https://t.co/yF2FY2kaRq— Tiffany Designed (she/her) (@tiffanydesigned) April 7, 2022
"Before He Cheats" is one song that can motivate any woman to get crazy over infidelity. The lyrics are instigation at its best.prevnext
A dual consequence
Black people will play Before He Cheats and Bust Your Windows back to back. https://t.co/ZlWab3bdR8— wordsfromNyamekye (@HiImCARLLISTUS) April 7, 2022
For this Twitter user, Underwood's "Before He Cheats" is equivalent to Jazmine Sullivan's "Bust Your Windows." Play both songs back to back and that cheating partner is in trouble.prevnext
Like the woman in the picture
Before He Cheats will have my ass like this EVERY TIME pic.twitter.com/zBmJKe0Kkp— hermixalot (@hermixalot) April 7, 2022
This Twitter user hasn't been in a country music environment but the song makes them feel as such. The meme does it even more justice.prevnext
Nothing in common
I sing Before He Cheats like I’m on my fifth divorce from a cheating husband. Our girl Carrie will forever be a legend for that bop. https://t.co/XJ2fws5bej— EducatedBlckHottie (@aysiam_) April 7, 2022
One Twitter user says she can't even fully relate to the song but it's so good that it gives her all the feelings. Because of that, she's an Underwood fan.prev