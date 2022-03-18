Carrie Underwood Jokes Her ‘Competitive Spirit’ Got Her in ‘Trouble’ With Husband Mike Fisher

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood recently opened up about her “competitive spirit,” and joked about how it got her in “trouble” with her husband, Mike Fisher. During an appearance on Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen, Underwood discussed her career and personal life, eventually dishing on how her persistence has led to some heated moments. I think with me and Mike, it’s a competitive spirit and I feel like there are surprisingly a lot about him and his being a former pro-athlete and me and what I do that it’s like… There’s a lot that are kind of parallel.”

Underwood continued, “I feel like we understand each other. He knows I’m competitive and he is very much like… We kind of can’t play like board games. I got in trouble once playing board games with some friends because I got a little too serious about it. So there’s certain things that he understands. And yeah, I definitely… I’m not an athlete, but I feel like I do have kind of a lot of that mindset, which it’s just that drive to get better and to push yourself. And whatever it is you’re doing, just work really hard at it.” Fans can see the entire interview below.

Underwood first met Fisher in 2008. The two began dating that year, and eventually became engaged in 2009. The couple married in 2010, and they share two sons: Isaiah Michael; born on February 27, 2015; and Jacob Bryan, born on January 21, 2019.

Back in April 2021, Underwood spoke with CBS Sunday Morning about her what her family life had been like during the Covid-19 pandemic, telling the outlet, “Well, my husband did say, ‘You know what? I like you.’ And I was like, ‘I like you, too.’” She continued, “Like, it’s kinda weird. He’s like, ‘No, you know you love someone, but it’s like, when you are off doing your own thing, and then, you know, you come have dinner together, you don’t really have to, like, deal with each other that much.’”

Recounting more of their conversation, Underwood also revealed that Fisher told her, “We’ve been together, and some couples kinda get stronger, and you see some go the other way. And so, like, we were really good at being together all day, every day.” She later spoke about being with her kids more, saying, “Just getting to wake up every morning and see them, and put them to bed every night, my husband was like, ‘How many dinners have we sat at this table?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, there’s 52 weeks in a year, seven days a week.’ I was like, ‘You can do the math!’”