Carrie Underwood Fans Were Blown Away by New 'Sunday Night Football' Opening

Carrie Underwood is back on Sunday Night Football as she performed the opening song for the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. This is the 11th consecutive season the eight-time Grammy Award winner performed the show open, and it featured an updated version of "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night." The opening also featured a concert performance intertwined with augmented reality highlights.

This led to fans having strong reactions on social media. One fan wrote, "It's not football season until you hear Carrie Underwood sing her smash hit 'Theme to Sunday Night Football on one of 17 streaming services you have to buy to watch all the games!'"

"I absolutely love the new opening," another person wrote. "You look amazing and I love it when you play the drums! It wouldn't be football season without you!" NBC announced in August that Underwood would return for the opening. The 40-year-old singer was excited for her fans to see the changes that were made.

New Sunday night football intro rating. I like Carrie Underwood playing the drums. I am going to give it a 9.5/10 — Craig McMullen (@craigmcmullen53) September 11, 2023

"Once again, the incredible Sunday Night Football team came up with a fresh, exciting visual concept that really gave us a chance to play," Underwood said in a statement in August. "I loved shooting the show open again this year at our home away from home, The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, and can't wait for another season of football!"

Underwood has put together a legendary music career since winning the fourth season of American Idol in 2005. She has released nine studio albums that have all reached the top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 charts. She has released three top-10 singles, including "Inside Your Heaven" which reached No. 1. And along with winning eight Grammys, Underwood has earned a total of 16 Grammy nominations.

Carrie Underwood's voice on Sunday erases all the scaries.



WE ARE SO BACK!! — Grawdy (@agrawdy) September 11, 2023

Earlier this year, Underwood talked about her career with Howard Stern and looked back at working on her first album. "We kind of had on this album things with a little more pop flare, and things with more country flare," Underwood said. "We were trying to ease me into the music industry and, you know, I definitely knew I needed to sing country music … but once the more country songs did as well as they did it was like any doubters in my universe were like, 'Oh, okay.'"