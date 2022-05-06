Naomi Judd's Death Shocks Country World: Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, More React
Naomi Judd's passing one week ago sent a shock in the country music world due to her role in the genre's history and her death's proximity to her Country Music Hall of Fame induction the following day. Judd's daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, shared the heartbreaking news on social media and revealed the loss of their mother due to "mental illness."
"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," The Judd sisters wrote in a statement. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."
The Academy is deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news this afternoon of Naomi Judd's passing. With her daughter Wynonna, the Judds won the ACM Award for Top Vocal Duet 7 consecutive years, as well as the ACM Pioneer Award more recently at the Academy of Country Music Honors. pic.twitter.com/w4J0XYoteC— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 30, 2022
Names from all across the country music and celebrity world quickly expressed shock at the loss, flowing onto social media with mourning and thoughts about Judd's impact on the industry. Some of country music's iconic institutions took time to remember Judd on Saturday night, too.
The Grand Ole Opry announced that a pause was held on Saturday night to honor Judd's career, adding that "recognizing her impact as an artist and human being will last forever." Please scroll down to see how Loretta Lynn, Maren Morris and many others are honoring the late musician and mourning her passing.
To borrow a line from the song co-written by Naomi and recorded by @thejuddsofficial that will close tonight’s Opry, “They're my guardian angels and I know they can see. Every step I take, they are watching over me.” ♥️— Grand Ole Opry (@opry) May 1, 2022
More Tributes
Keith Urban took to the stage to play his tribute to the late Judd at a recent concert, meanwhile fellow legend and contemporary Tanya Tucker shared a loving photo of the late singer.
I'm so very sorry for my friend @Wynonna. I'm praying her and @AshleyJudd can survive THIS. The biggest hurdle they will ever have. My prayers and thoughts go out to the entire @TheNaomiJudd family! It brings tears to my heart. Rest easy angel!
❤️ Tanya Tucker
📸 @DKupishNash pic.twitter.com/DZO2mOpJbd— Tanya Tucker (@tanyatucker) April 30, 2022
Tributes Keep Coming
I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend and fellow Kentuckian, Naomi Judd. Naomi was always so special to be with. She accomplished so much and she will be missed and loved forever. My prayers go out to Naomi and her family.❤️🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/Us57t9bfsj— Crystal Gayle (@TheCrystalGayle) April 30, 2022
I’m very sad to hear that Naomi Judd has passed away. Rest In Peace .Sending love and light to Ashley and Wynonna and all who love her.— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) April 30, 2022
Legendary
Loretta Lynn posted a touching tribute to Judd on her official Instagram account. Meanwhile, The Oak Ridge Boys shared a group statement expressing their disbelief at the tragic end for Judd. "Oh Sweet Jesus... Naomi Judd has gone home ... the day before the Judds [Country Music Hall of Fame] induction ... This is [devastating] news... We are saddened beyond words," the band's account shared.prevnext
Contemporary Country
I am deeply saddened by the loss of Naomi Judd. My heart goes out to her family during this extremely difficult time. Country music will never be the same. Love one another. ❤️— Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) April 30, 2022
"This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I've ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family," Travis Tritt wrote on Twitter. Trisha Yearwood also shared her thoughts on Judd's passing, and Lee Greenwood joined in with a touching look back.
I have so many memories with Naomi Judd – from our early years on stage around the country, awards shows to recent neighborly encounters at church or around our town of Franklin. I am speechless & so sad! My prayers go out to Wynonna, Ashley & the rest of her family.God bless you pic.twitter.com/lFvDGpChvr— Lee Greenwood (@TheLeeGreenwood) April 30, 2022
Hollywood Stars
I'm so sorry to hear of the loss of Naomi Judd! I met her a few times and she was always so charming, funny and irreverent! A huge loss for music and her girls! Much love and condolences to her whole family #RIPNaomiJudd https://t.co/7Rf5mvUHrw— Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) May 1, 2022
Wicked Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth mourned the loss of Judd on social media, joined by others like Morgan Fairchild with memories of the country star. "I had the honor of meeting Naomi Judd years ago and she was so incredibly kind. Sending love and prayers to Wynonna, Ashley, and the whole Judd family during this time. I never thought she'd go," The Broadway star wrote.
Modern Men
Tim McGraw was one of the popular stars of the '90s to weigh in, sending "love and prayers to Wynonna and Ashley and the entire Judd family. We grieve with you and so many others," on social media. Billy Ray Cyrus also shared his memories, posting a photo of himself next to Judd and Randy Travis.
So sad at the loss of my friend and music legend @TheNaomiJudd. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends. As a fellow Kentuckian my hats off in honor of the legacy of music she shared with the world and the doors she opened for so many others like me. pic.twitter.com/JwGkiLtUA5— Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) April 30, 2022
Modern Ladies
Rest in power Naomi Judd— Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) April 30, 2022
"Country music lost a true legend...sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We're all sending up prayers for the Judd family today," Carrie Underwood shared on social media. Others like Mickey Guyton kept their thought short but still praised the music icon. Maren Morris also weighed in with a great comment.
Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed “Love Can Build a Bridge” just a few short weeks ago. 🤍😔— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 30, 2022