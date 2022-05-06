Naomi Judd's Death Shocks Country World: Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, More React

Naomi Judd's passing one week ago sent a shock in the country music world due to her role in the genre's history and her death's proximity to her Country Music Hall of Fame induction the following day. Judd's daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, shared the heartbreaking news on social media and revealed the loss of their mother due to "mental illness."

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," The Judd sisters wrote in a statement. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

The Academy is deeply saddened by the heartbreaking news this afternoon of Naomi Judd's passing. With her daughter Wynonna, the Judds won the ACM Award for Top Vocal Duet 7 consecutive years, as well as the ACM Pioneer Award more recently at the Academy of Country Music Honors. pic.twitter.com/w4J0XYoteC — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 30, 2022

Names from all across the country music and celebrity world quickly expressed shock at the loss, flowing onto social media with mourning and thoughts about Judd's impact on the industry. Some of country music's iconic institutions took time to remember Judd on Saturday night, too.

The Grand Ole Opry announced that a pause was held on Saturday night to honor Judd's career, adding that "recognizing her impact as an artist and human being will last forever." Please scroll down to see how Loretta Lynn, Maren Morris and many others are honoring the late musician and mourning her passing.