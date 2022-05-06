Naomi Judd's Death Shocks Country World: Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, More React

By Andrew Roberts

Naomi Judd's passing one week ago sent a shock in the country music world due to her role in the genre's history and her death's proximity to her Country Music Hall of Fame induction the following day. Judd's daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, shared the heartbreaking news on social media and revealed the loss of their mother due to "mental illness."

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," The Judd sisters wrote in a statement. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Names from all across the country music and celebrity world quickly expressed shock at the loss, flowing onto social media with mourning and thoughts about Judd's impact on the industry. Some of country music's iconic institutions took time to remember Judd on Saturday night, too.

The Grand Ole Opry announced that a pause was held on Saturday night to honor Judd's career, adding that "recognizing her impact as an artist and human being will last forever." Please scroll down to see how Loretta Lynn, Maren Morris and many others are honoring the late musician and mourning her passing.

More Tributes

Keith Urban took to the stage to play his tribute to the late Judd at a recent concert, meanwhile fellow legend and contemporary Tanya Tucker shared a loving photo of the late singer.

prevnext

Tributes Keep Coming

More tributes are sure to pour in as the news continues to spread. Check back to see the latest.

prevnext

Legendary

Loretta Lynn posted a touching tribute to Judd on her official Instagram account. Meanwhile, The Oak Ridge Boys shared a group statement expressing their disbelief at the tragic end for Judd. "Oh Sweet Jesus... Naomi Judd has gone home ... the day before the Judds [Country Music Hall of Fame] induction ... This is [devastating] news... We are saddened beyond words," the band's account shared.

prevnext

Contemporary Country

"This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I've ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family," Travis Tritt wrote on Twitter. Trisha Yearwood also shared her thoughts on Judd's passing, and Lee Greenwood joined in with a touching look back.

prevnext

Hollywood Stars

Wicked Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth mourned the loss of Judd on social media, joined by others like Morgan Fairchild with memories of the country star. "I had the honor of meeting Naomi Judd years ago and she was so incredibly kind. Sending love and prayers to Wynonna, Ashley, and the whole Judd family during this time. I never thought she'd go," The Broadway star wrote.

prevnext

Modern Men

Tim McGraw was one of the popular stars of the '90s to weigh in, sending "love and prayers to Wynonna and Ashley and the entire Judd family. We grieve with you and so many others," on social media. Billy Ray Cyrus also shared his memories, posting a photo of himself next to Judd and Randy Travis.

prevnext
0comments

Modern Ladies

"Country music lost a true legend...sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We're all sending up prayers for the Judd family today," Carrie Underwood shared on social media. Others like Mickey Guyton kept their thought short but still praised the music icon. Maren Morris also weighed in with a great comment.

prev
Start the Conversation

of