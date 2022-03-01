Carrie Underwood Shares Photos From Son Isaiah’s ‘Star Wars’ Themed Birthday Party

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are marking a major milestone with oldest son Isaiah. The Grammy-winning country artist and her husband celebrated their firstborn’s 7th birthday Sunday, sharing photos from the little boy’s Star Wars-themed skating birthday party. Posting pictures of the elaborately-decorated cake and funky skating rink, Underwood told her followers she couldn’t believe how time has flown.

“My firstborn turned 7 today. How is that even possible?” the “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer wrote. “It has been so much fun to see this little dude grow! He has the biggest heart and the brightest smile.” She continued, “He is an old soul with a vintage style…wise beyond his years. He’s the kind of kid that would rather raise money for the kids at [Danita’s Children] than get gifts for himself! What 7 year old does that?!?!” The American Idol alum concluded, “I am so blessed to be his mom and I can’t wait to see where God leads him in the years to come. Happy birthday, monkey! We love you!”

In January, Underwood and Fisher celebrated their younger son Jacob’s 3rd birthday, documenting the celebration made even sweeter with a Paw Patrol-themed Ivey Cake.”My sweet baby is 3. Where do the years go???” the singer wrote at the time of her toddler’s big day. “He and his buddies had fun at [Defy Nashvill] and got all sugared up on the deliciousness that was almost too cute to eat from [Ivy Cake]! Our hearts are even more full than our bellies celebrating our precious miracle, Jake!!! God is good!!!”

In addition to all the wonderful milestones her sons are hitting, Underwood also celebrated a marker in her marriage to Fisher back in July. The couple, who got engaged in December 2009, got married on July 10, 2010 at the Ritz-Carlton on Lake Oconee in Georgia, celebrating their 11-year anniversary this summer. “Happy anniversary, babe! 11 years sure have flown by…here’s to many, many more! Love you!” Underwood wrote on social media at the time. Her former NHL player hubby added in his own tribute, “Happy anniversary @carrieunderwood hard to believe this was 11 years ago today! Here’s to many more with the best partner I could imagine!! #happyanniversary.”