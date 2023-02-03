Carrie Underwood Played a Special Show for Just 10 Fans

Carrie Underwood gave 10 of her fans an incredibly special night by playing a show just for them. The country superstar took to Instagram to reveal that she partnered with streaming music app Audacity to put on the intimate concert at the Hard Rock Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee. "Thank you [Audacy] for having me back on Broadway," she wrote in a post caption, then adding a hashtag for "Audacy Totally Private."

Recently, Underwood opened up about her fitness regimen and shared how staying fit is crucial to her stage performances, mostly for endurance purposes. "It's surprisingly physical being on stage – there's a lot of cardio. I'm running around in heels and I honestly write songs that I don't give myself time to breathe," she joked, then sharing how she gets in her workouts while on the road. "You have to work around a lot,' the hitmaker said. "We have an app called fit52 that I'm glad to have in my pocket on my phone. So somebody can kind of tell me what to do with minimal equipment because it depends on what hotel we're in, or what we have to work with. We just make it happen when it can happen and how it can happen."

In another Underwood news, the singer and her husband Mike Fisher recently celebrated their son Jacob Bryan Fisher's fourth birthday. In honor of the big day, the former American Idol winner took to social media to share a sweet throwback photo of her youngest son, as well as a couple of great photos from the birthday party. In the post, Underwood included a photo from when Jacob was just an infant, dressed up in a cute little deer outfit.

She also added photos of Jacob's epic Spider-Man cake, which features an icing depiction of the Nashville skyline. "This was yesterday...and now you are 4," Underwood wrote in the post caption. "Happy birthday, sweet Jake...my sunshine!!! God truly blessed us when he gave us the miracle of you!!! We love you! Thanks, [Ivey Cake] for the adorable and delicious cake! You guys are the best!" Many of Underwood's fans have since commented on the post, with one writing, "Happy Birthday Jake!!! Enjoy Your special day!!!" In addition to Jacob Bryan, Underwood and Fisher are also parents to 7-year-old Isaiah Michael Fisher, who will be celebrating his birthday later in February.