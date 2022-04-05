Carrie Underwood Reveals Sad Family News That Happened on Grammys Night

✖

Carrie Underwood is mourning the loss of her beloved family dog Ace. The country music singer revealed on Instagram Monday that Ace sadly died on Sunday, the very same night that she won the award for best roots gospel album at the 64th annual Grammy Awards for My Savoir.

Underwood shared the heartbreaking update alongside a gallery of images of Ace showing the pooch lounging on the couch, posing in front of the Christmas tree, and enjoying some cuddles with the Grammy-winning singer. In the caption, Underwood heartbreakingly shared, "Last night my sweet Ace left this world." She added that Ace will forever live on in our hearts and be forever missed" before she went on to reflect on all the important milestones Ace experienced at her side.

Underwood continued, "He was there for me when I was on my own trying to figure out life when it was at its craziest! He was with me through 3 houses, 6 tours and 2 kids." Ace notably served as a ring bearer alongside Underwood's nephew during her July 2010 marriage to Mike Fisher. Underwood added that Ace was "always ready to snuggle and play...through all the highs and lows." She said Ace "was a true friend and a good boy till the very end." She ended the post by writing, "I love you, sweet Ace...see you on the other side..."

News of Ace's death was met with an outpouring of support from Underwood's fans and fellow country music stars. Commenting on the post, Miranda Lambert, a known dog lover, wrote, "So sorry. I know how bad that hurts. Sendin love your way." Caitlyn Smith commented, "I'm so so so sorry, Carrie! Lots of love to you and your fam... xo!" One fan added, "Oh no!!! I'm so sorry Carrie. Dogs are 100% members of the family and it is so hard saying goodbye. Sending you love."

Ace's death came as Underwood and her husband were in Las Vegas for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday night. During the ceremony, Underwood performed her song "Ghost Story." She also took home the award for best roots gospel album for her 2021 LP My Savior. Later reacting to her win, Underwood wrote on Instagram that she believes the album "is the most important album I have ever made," with the singer also taking a moment to thank "all who supported! I am eternally grateful!"