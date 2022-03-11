Carrie Underwood Celebrates 39th Birthday With Giant Pink Cake From Her Sons

Carrie Underwood was feeling the love on her birthday. The country music superstar celebrated her 39th birthday on Thursday and her sons Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, whom she shares with husband Mike Fisher, helped make the occasion extra special with an adorable and stunning birthday cake.

Underwood showed off her special cake on Instagram. For her big day, Underwood and her family got to chow down on a massive cake decorated in glittery pink frosting and topped with colorful balls. Delicately and sweetly written in gold icing were the words, “Happy birthday mommy.” Showing off the birthday treat with her followers, the “Before He Cheats” singer said she was “feeling loved this evening” and offered a message of gratitude “for all the birthday wishes.” The singer added, “I do believe that 39 is going to be my best year yet!”

Underwood’s husband marked the special occasion with a post of his own. On his own account, Fisher shared an all-smiles photo of his wife as she posed in front of the cake, which was lit with four candles. He wrote, “Happy birthday [Carrie Underwood] the boys and I love you and appreciate you so much!”

The family celebration for Underwood’s big day came just two weeks after the family marked another special birthday. On Feb. 27, Underwood and Fisher celebrated their firstborn’s 7th birthday, and they helped the youngster celebrate with a Star Wars-themed skating birthday party complete with a Star Wars-themed cake. Underwood was a little emotional in celebrating the day, writing, “My firstborn turned 7 today. How is that even possible?” The proud mom described Isaiah as “an old soul with a vintage style,” adding that her little one has “the biggest heart and the brightest smile.” Isaiah’s birthday followed the January birthday of little Jacob.

The past several months have been filled with celebratory moments for the family. In addition to the string of birthdays, Underwood and Fisher in July celebrated their 11-year anniversary. After becoming engaged in December 2009, the couple got married on July 10, 2010 at the Ritz-Carlton on Lake Oconee in Georgia. In celebrating their marriage milestone, Underwood wrote, “11 years sure have flown by…here’s to many, many more!”