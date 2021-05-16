Carrie Underwood Reveals Sweet Conversation With Son Isaiah

✖

Carrie Underwood brought the cuteness to Twitter, with a little help from her son, Isaiah. On Friday, the country singer recounted a conversation that she had with her son. The mother and son pair's conversation will surely bring a new definition to the word "sweet."

Underwood wrote on Twitter that Isaiah wanted something and that he asked her for it by telling his mom, "Pretty please with sugar on top." However, the "Cry Pretty" singer jokingly responded that she doesn't like sugar. In turn, Isaiah rolled with the punches, as he shifted his approach. The youngster then asked his mom whether he could have something by asking, "pretty please with broccoli on top." Underwood was a proud mother, as she ended her tweet by writing, "He knows me well!"

Isaiah wanted something and said “pretty please with sugar on top...” Me: “I don’t like sugar.”

Isaiah: “pretty please with broccoli on top.”

He knows me well! 🤣 — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 15, 2021

Underwood shares two children with her husband, Mike Fisher — Isaiah, 6, and Jacob, 2. The singer frequently discusses her kids during interviews and opens up about what it's like to be a mom-of-two. Back in April 2019, only a few months after Jacob's birth, Underwood spoke to E! News about motherhood, during which she even shared the adorable bond that her two sons have. When asked how Isaiah was handling his new role as a big brother, she said, "He loves it. He calls Jacob, 'My baby." She added that their bond is "really cute."

As for how she and Fisher were adjusting to being parents to two young children, Underwood did say that two were still learning the ropes. She explained, "We're still figuring out our groove, to be honest." The mom-of-two added, "I don't know if we'll ever figure it out." While Underwood was still figuring things out, she explained that she's simply like other new parents out there. Even though she is a major figure in the public eye, she still said that her favorite role is being a mom to her boys.

"People expect more of us 'celebrities,'" Underwood said (the publication noted that the singer added that she finds it a bit weird to use that term). "Everyone is busy showing the highlight reels of their life, but life is messy. I'm a mom first and foremost. That's my favorite. I love my job but that's my favorite role to play."