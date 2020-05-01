Everything Carrie Underwood Has Said About Being a Mom

Carrie Underwood is a mom of two as well as one of country music's biggest stars, a designer for her activewear line and a published author, which means she often has a whole lot of projects on her plate. Since becoming a mom back in 2015, Underwood has been candid on both social media and in interviews about life with her 5-year-old son Isaiah and 1-year-old son Jacob, who she shares with husband Mike Fisher. From admissions about Isaiah's behavior as a baby to life outside of Instagram, the "Love Wins" singer isn't afraid to open up about being a mom, proving that she's just as relatable as she is talented. Read on for all of the star's best quotes about motherhood.

On becoming a mom of two After Jacob's birth in 2019, Underwood told E! News that she and Fisher were still working on how to perfect parenting two kids instead of one. "We're still figuring out our groove, to be honest," she explained. "I don't know if we'll ever figure it out." "People expect more of us 'celebrities,'" she added of balancing her many commitments, the most important of which is being a mom. "Everyone is busy showing the highlight reels of their life, but life is messy. I'm a mom first and foremost. That's my favorite. I love my job but that's my favorite role to play. It's just, life is messy. We're all just figuring things out and it's a big ol' mess and it's fun."

On being a mom on the road In 2019, the Grammy winner brought both her boys on her Cry Pretty Tour 360. "I'm kind the person that just jumps and figures out the details as we go," Underwood told The Oklahoman. "So, I had a 3-month-old when we started this tour, and I was just like, 'Yeah, it's gonna be fine. I can do that. No problem. We'll just figure it out. We'll make it work.' And we pretty much did. It's tough. I am so not gonna lie. My child was up last night three times within a six-hour span, and I probably got about four and half hours of sleep. "But that's mom life, too. That's any working mom," she continued. "That's what we do. So, we're just making it. The crowds have been incredible. My band is always amazing. We love what we do and we have fun with it."

On getting back in shape Underwood admitted in an Instagram post in March 2019 that it was more difficult for her to get back into shape after welcoming baby Jacob, but that she wanted to make sure to appreciate her body. "I'm going to be honest, 'bouncing back' after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I've been pretty hard on myself lately," she shared. "I go into the gym and I can't run as fast or as far. I can't lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again...for my body to feel the way that I know it can. As I was working out today, I realized that for the past 11(ish) months, my body has not belonged to me. It was a perfect home for Jacob. And even now it belongs to him every time he drinks his milk." "As I prepare for red carpets and for life on tour, right now I make a promise to myself to start appreciating what my body CAN do and stop focusing on what it can't," she continued. "I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal. I'm going to keep staying the path because it is a journey and as long as I'm always working towards my goals, one day I'll reach them. I'm going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do!"

On Isaiah's childhood Underwood told TODAY that she initially felt bad about Isaiah's early years before a friend offered her some advice. “I felt a little bad that he doesn’t have ‘normal’ babyhood,” she said. “My friend told me I needed to cut myself some slack and said, ‘God gave him to you and he knows what you do.’ Once she said that I was like, this is the way it’s supposed to be and I should not worry so much.” “Accepting help is hard for me, but I'm learning. Sometimes I feel guilty that this is my son's life: We live on a bus and we're in a hotel room and sometimes we're in the middle of nowhere and it's not so great,” the Oklahoma native added to Redbook. “We have a nanny who helps out, especially when we're on the road. But I'd feel guilty asking someone to watch him at home while I run to the grocery store." (Photo: Getty / Steve Granitz)

On reality While social media can paint a picture of a perfect life, Underwood wants her fans to know that she's just another mom with a house that's occasionally less than clean. "Sometimes I think people probably think it is, but it's real. I love that our house is a mess and there's toys everywhere," she told TODAY. "I'm constantly trying to make it not a mess, but it is and that's OK. I love that my life isn't so glamorous." She also touted the importance of asking for help when you need it, noting, "I think it's important to have a support network. We live in a world where everything seems so shiny and pretty on Instagram and Facebook. I love it when families can just be real and say things aren't great."

On parenting with Mike On Father's Day in 2017, Underwood used Instagram to share a post praising her husband's parenting, writing that she "always knew" that he would be an "amazing" dad. "To Mike, Isaiah is so blessed to have you as his dad," she wrote alongside a photo of Fisher kissing Isaiah. "He wants to do everything you do and go where you go. You are an incredible example of what a father should be...patient, kind, loving and so much more. You are never afraid to hug and kiss him or be silly with him. He knows he is loved beyond measure and that you will always be there for him...I always knew that you would be an amazing father and you prove me right every day. We love you!!!"