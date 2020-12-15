Carrie Underwood Reveals Her 'Fictional Crush' in HBO Max's Fun 'Tiny Mic' Video

✖

Carrie Underwood's a Star Trek fan! The country hit-maker just confessed that series lead Captain Jean-Luc Picard, played by Patrick Stewart, is her fictional character crush. Underwood was answering a series of questions for HBO Max Pop during one of their Tiny Mic segments when she confessed, but also gave fans a little more insight into the country music singer's personal life.

Since it's the season of giving, Underwood is hoping she'll be gifted a few pet cows this Christmas – which is exactly what she got from husband Mike Fisher — claiming that "cows are my favorite animals." When she was asked what her favorite holiday tradition is, she jokingly questioned whether "eating" was considered a tradition or not. Underwood also got an opportunity to talk about her special on the new streaming platform, My Gift" and hopes that fans find a little joy this holiday season watching it, stating how fun it was for her to create the content.

Underwood was recently gifted a few cows from her NHL husband Mike Fisher. "My husband said, 'What would you like for Christmas' and I said 'I would like cows. Just for pets, you know?' He went and got me a couple of cows. They're good!" Not long after, she revealed their names detailing that her 5-year-old son Isaiah named them after a few desserts and explained why. "My son named them Brownie and Oreo because one's brown and one is black and white," she said in an interview with Country Now.

The Grammy winner grew up in Oklahoma around plenty of cattle, so it's no surprise that Underwood is staying true to her roots. "I mean, I love animals," she added. "Cows are probably my favorite animal because I grew up with them and I think they just have such personalities and I just can't wait to really get to know ours."

Cows aren't the only animals living on their farm. Brownie and Oreo are joining three dogs, two horses and a number of chickens. "I think our next [animal] is going to be donkeys because they're good to have as far as like, coyotes go on the farm, so I think that's probably our next thing on the list. And I feel like we can just keep getting more and more chickens!"