Carrie Underwood Announces Easter Sunday Livestream Show Celebrating New Gospel Album 'My Savior'

✖

Carrie Underwood is releasing her new gospel album, My Savior, on March 26, and the country star is celebrating the project with a livestream show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, which will air on Easter Sunday. The special will stream live globally on her official Facebook page at 11:00 AM Central Time on Easter Sunday April 4th and will feature appearances by gospel singer CeCe Winans and NEEDTOBREATHE frontman Bear Rinehart, both of whom joined Underwood on My Savior.

The Oklahoma native will also be joined by Southern gospel and harmonica legend Buddy Greene and 10-time CMA Musician of the Year Mac McAnally, both of whom played on the album. Titled "My Savior: Live From The Ryman," the livestream will be available to view for 48 hours after its initial airing and fans can RSVP via Facebook here. Donations accepted throughout the livestream and for 48 hours after will benefit Save the Children, which works in over 100 countries to ensure that children grow up healthy, educated and safe.

(Photo: Jeremy Cowart)

"This is an album I have always wanted to record and I’m thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way," Underwood said in a statement. "It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family."

My Savior features several songs Underwood has previously performed live and has been singing since childhood. "When I set out to choose these songs, I wanted to include the beautiful, familiar hymns I grew up singing in church," the Grammy winner said. "There are several songs I have performed in the past, like ‘Softly And Tenderly,’ ‘How Great Thou Art’ and ‘Amazing Grace’ that mean so much to me and I knew immediately we needed to record for the album. This music shaped who I am as a person and is the foundation of my career as a recording artist. I feel so blessed to get to share these songs with generations of people who love them as I do, as well as others who might be experiencing them for the first time."

In a video documenting the making of the album, Underwood told fans she wanted to release My Savior in time for Easter. "When you think about the meaning behind Easter, it is about so much thankfulness to Jesus," she said. "That is what this album is about. What a joy it's been to make music like this right now."