Carrie Underwood Hopes New Gospel Album ‘My Savior’ ‘Can Bring Others Joy’

Carrie Underwood is releasing her first-ever gospel album, My Savior, this spring, and the country star opened up about the project in a new interview with PEOPLE, sharing that she wants to continue to spread joy and positivity with her music. My Savior is a companion to My Gift, the holiday album Underwood released in September.

“Both of those projects were bucket list projects for me,” the Grammy winner explained. “With everything I do, I just want to be positive. And we had the Christmas album, which was so near and dear to my heart.” She continued, “Last year was a tough year for everybody, and I think just wanting to be positive in this world and sing these songs that bring me so much joy, hopefully, others can be like that as well and these songs can bring others joy. That goes back with everything that I do … I just want to do positive things.”

My Savior is an album of hymns that Underwood “grew up singing in church,” and she originally announced the project in a video message to fans in December. “I’ve been making music that I love and been just giving my heart to the Lord with My Gift, which you guys have been so wonderful to support,” she said. “Lots of love and support and I have felt it every step of the way, so thank you so much for that.”

The Oklahoma native told fans that she “basically didn’t want all of that to end when I was making this music, I felt like my soul was in such a great place, I wanted to keep making music like the music off of My Gift.” The result was My Savior, which Underwood described as “a little companion to My Gift” which will be released “just in time for Easter.”

“I feel like you guys have kind of been asking me for a while to make an album like that because I’ve been lucky enough to do songs like that here and there along the way in my career. So that’s what I did,” she said. “It’s just been such a blessing to make music like this, music that is near and dear to my heart. I hope you guys enjoy listening to it as much as I loved making it. Thanks again for the My Gift support and I hope you like this gift and I hope you like it when it comes out.”