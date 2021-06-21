Carrie Underwood Praises 'Amazing' Dads in Her Life in Touching Father's Day Post

✖

Carrie Underwood marked Father's Day on Sunday by celebrating the "amazing" fathers in her life. The country star shared collages highlighting her father, Stephen Underwood, and her husband, retired NHL player Mike Fisher. Underwood and Fisher have two sons, Isiah, 6, and Jacob, 2.

"I am beyond blessed to have two amazing fathers in my life...my own, of course, and the father of my boys," Underwood, 38, wrote on Sunday. "And today I thank my perfect Father in heaven for them both! I love you, Dad and [Fisher]! And [Happy Father's Day] to all the dads out there!" She included the hashtag "Blessed" at the end of the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

Fisher also marked Father's Day by posting a photo of his sons fishing and another picture with his own father. "Happy Father’s Day! Grateful for my dad and the example he has been to me and I’m equally grateful to be these boys’ dad! Man is it fun and sometimes challenging," Fisher wrote. "I ask God for patience, wisdom, and help in pointing them to Him, their Heavenly Father!!"

Some of the photos Underwood included in her Father's Day collage should look familiar, as she included them in her 2020 message as well. That year, she included separate messages to the "amazing" dads in her life. "To my dad: you think I’m strong," she wrote to Stephen. "You think I’m fearless...even when I’m at my weakest. You always see the best in me when I can’t. I want to be the girl you think I am. Love you, Daddy!" Underwood went on to thank Fisher for "loving on all of us so well. Isaiah and Jake want to be just like you and I can think of no better example of what a father’s love should look like. We love you!"

Underwood has been open about her parents' support for her music dreams. They were supportive of her auditioning for American Idol in 2004, which led to her winning the season and becoming easily the most popular Idol winner in the show's history. Underwood's success continued into 2021 with her eighth album and first gospel record, My Savior, which hit stores in March.

"I'm the luckiest person to have such incredible parents," Underwood told Jenny McCarthy on SiriusXM's The Highway in September 2019. "They've always been super supportive of me." In the same interview, she said her parents refuse to accept big gifts, especially her father.

"I try, but they won't let me," she said about trying to give them expensive gifts. "So they still live where I grew up, in the house I grew up in. I remember one Christmas there was this generator my dad wanted for welding or something, 'cause he just does all of that stuff. I was like, 'I'll get it for him.' It was $400. I got in trouble. He was like, 'She doesn't need to be spending her money on me.' And I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, let me do anything, please.'"