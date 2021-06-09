Carrie Underwood's Best CMT Music Awards Outfits Throughout the Years

Carrie Underwood is the most-awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history, having won 22 trophies in the 16 years she's been in the country music industry. That means she's attended the annual show a whole lot of times, starting with her first performance and win in 2006. Over the years, Underwood has honed in on her red-carpet style, and she often chooses mini dresses for the CMT Music Awards, which are usually seen as a more relaxed show where anything goes when it comes to fashion. The Oklahoma native has an opportunity to add to her trophy collection on Wednesday night with nominations for Collaborative Video of the Year and Video of the Year, and knowing Underwood, her red carpet outfit is sure to sparkle. Scroll through for some of the singer's best CMT Music Awards looks through the years.

2007 Wish '00s fashion making a resurgence, it's only right to begin with Underwood's performance look from 2007, when she took the stage to sing her smash hit "Before He Cheats." Hair back in a ponytail, Underwood hit the stage in a black keyhole high neck tank top, thick black leather belt, silver shorts, black legwarmers, black pumps, large silver hoop earrings and a stack of black and silver bangles. (Photo: Getty / Peter Kramer) prevnext

2012 The singer opted for a simple and chic all-over sequin Randi Rahm cocktail dress in 2012, carrying a black Swarovski clutch and making a statement with her bold black Gio Diev ankle-strap booties. (Photo: Getty / Jason Merritt/TERM) prevnext

2013 Underwood made a departure from dresses for the 2013 carpet, where she wore a mint green Georges Chakra top and shorts set with sparkling geometric detailing and mesh shoulders. A small white clutch and black peep-toe pumps completed her look. (Photo: Getty / Jeff Kravitz) prevnext

2015 The American Idol winner was rocking bangs in 2015, and she stepped onto the red carpet that year in a short long-sleeved white Thomas Wylde mini dress with silver beaded detailing that showed off her famous legs. She accessorized with a silver clutch and strappy silver heels. (Photo: Getty / Terry Wyatt) prevnext

2017 Underwood brought the party to the carpet with her 2017 look, an Elie Madi mini dress with a long-sleeved sheer top covered in rhinestones and an iridescent fringed skirt. She carried a sparkling geometric clutch and finished her outfit with coordinating iridescent drop earrings and rings and a pair of strappy silver sandals, her hair in a mohawk-inspired updo. (Photo: Getty / Michael Loccisano) prevnext

2017 She continued to have fun with her fashion choices that night with this outfit for her performance of "The Fighter" with Keith Urban. Underwood swapped her party dress for leather pants and a white eyelet top with cutouts and a long tiered train, which she topped with with dangling black earrings and dramatic black heels. (Photo: Getty / Jeff Kravitz) prevnext

2018 For the 2018 show, the mom of two chose a sculptural beaded yellow Nicolas Jebran long-sleeved mini dress with '80s-inspired shoulders and a plunging neckline. She completed the look with several rings, small silver dangling earrings and a pair of metallic Jimmy Choo pumps. (Photo: Getty / Jeff Kravitz) prevnext

2018 The singer accepted one of her many trophies in a long-sleeved silver sequin jumpsuit with a keyhole cutout in 2018. She accessorized with coordinating gunmetal gemstone earrings and her hair was nearly to her waist in loose waves. (Photo: Getty / Jeff Kravitz) prevnext