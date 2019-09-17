Carrie Underwood Praises ‘Incredible’ Parents for Supporting Her Childhood Dreams

It was Carrie Underwood‘s mother, Carole, who went with her then-21-year-old daughter to audition for American Idol in 2004, the show that would catapult Underwood to stardom and change the entire trajectory of her life and career. But long before Idol, Carole and her husband, Steve, did all they could to fulfill Underwood’s dreams of being a singer, even if it took some innovative methods to do it on a modest budget.

“I’m the luckiest person to have such incredible parents,” Underwood boasted on SiriusXM’s The Highway, during a chat with Jenny McCarthy. “They’ve always been super supportive of me. She would sew all of my outfits together. I remember when I was a kid, because I was like, ‘I want to do talent shows.’ I don’t even know where I heard about talent shows, probably on some TV show when I was a kid, but I was like, ‘I want to go do this,’ and she would sew my outfits.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I remember we got a pair of boots at the Dollar Store for a dollar,” she continued. “I remember she built this whole outfit, sparkles and sequins and all of this stuff, around this design on this dollar pair of boots. They were always very supportive.”

Now that Underwood is one of the most successful artists, in any genre, with millions and millions of albums sold, and sold-out tours, the 36-year-old could afford to spoil her parents, but they balk at receiving any gift – even a small one – from their famous daughter.

“I try, but they won’t let me,” Underwood revealed. “So they still live where I grew up, in the house I grew up in. I remember one Christmas there was this generator my dad wanted for welding or something, ’cause he just does all of that stuff. I was like, ‘I’ll get it for him.’ It was $400. I got in trouble. He was like, ‘She doesn’t need to be spending her money on me.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, let me do anything, please.’”

Underwood’s parents may not want expensive gifts, but Carole does enjoy another perk of Underwood’s celebrity status: the ability to go to awards shows.

“My mom loves going to awards shows,” said the singer. “But she’s a bit of a loose cannon. I remember there was one where, I think it was the CMAs. It might have been my first CMAs, and my mom was there and she was so excited because she was seeing all these stars, celebrities. I lost her. I didn’t know where she went at this after-party, and she’s over in the corner talking to Kid Rock. I’m like, no good can come from this. She’s so cute, and she just loves being there and seeing everybody.”

No word yet if either of Underwood’s parents will make it to this year’s CMA Awards, where Underwood will host, alongside Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton. She is also nominated for three awards, including the night’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Emma McIntyre