Watch Carrie Underwood and NEEDTOBREATHE's Performance at the 2021 CMT Music Awards

✖

Carrie Underwood and NEEDTOBREATHE were one of multiple collaborations during Wednesday night's CMT Music Awards, with the country star and rock band joining forces at Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennesssee. The group performed their recent release "I Wanna Remember," a love song about wanting to stay in one moment as long as you can so you can make sure to remember it.

Their performance was staged on a circular platform surrounded by billowing white curtains, which coordinated with Underwood's white textured suit. Her jacket was cinched with an elaborate black belt, and all the members of NEEDTOBREATHE wore black. NEEDTOBREATHE frontman Bear Rinehart began the song before Underwood joined in to harmonize, later taking the second verse solo. As they sang, lights flashed in the makeshift pavilion, changing the colors of the hanging curtains. "I Wanna Remember" was released in May and will appear on NEEDTOBREATHE's upcoming album, Into the Mystery, which will arrive on July 30.

The song is the second collaboration between Underwood and Rinehart after Rinehart joined the country singer on her recently-released gospel album, My Savior. The frontman lent his vocals to "Nothing But the Blood of Jesus," which Underwood and co-producer David Garcia re-imagined as a lilting, acoustic tune.

“‘I Wanna Remember’ is a nostalgic track and takes you back to the moments you never want to forget. We all came from small towns, and those roots have cemented into the fabric of the band and our music,” NEEDTOBREATHE previously said in a statement. “Bear worked with Carrie on some of her recent projects, and we felt like her small-town roots and humble beginnings were the perfect addition to this song. As soon as we got into the studio, we felt a connection with her as if she was a long-time member of the band. Having someone with her talent and spirit sing on the song is an absolute honor for us."

Underwood added, “I have been a huge fan of NEEDTOBREATHE forever and I was so honored when the stars aligned and Bear agreed to lend his incredible vocals to a song on my recent gospel album. Needless to say, I was thrilled when he and the band invited me to be a part of their new project. I love the song and have had the best time getting to know and sing with these amazingly talented guys.”