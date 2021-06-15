Carrie Underwood Releasing DVD of 'My Savior' Easter Sunday Ryman Auditorium Performance

✖

On Easter Sunday, Carrie Underwood performed a virtual show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, performing the songs from her 2021 gospel album, My Savior. This week, the country star announced that she will be releasing a DVD of the performance, My Savior: LIVE From The Ryman, which will be available on July 23.

The DVD will be released internationally by Gaither Music Group in partnership with Capitol Records Nashville with distribution by Capitol Christian Music Group/Universal. Underwood's Easter Sunday performance featured several special guests, including gospel singer CeCe Winans and NEEDTOBREATHE frontman Bear Rinehart, both of whom appear on My Savior. Winans duets with Underwood on "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" while Rinehart guested on "Nothing But the Blood of Jesus." Underwood was also joined during the show by Southern gospel and harmonica legend Buddy Greene and 10-time CMA Musician of the Year Mac McAnally, both of whom played on the album.

"This is an album I have always wanted to record and I’m thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way," Underwood previously said in a statement. "It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much-needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family."

The special initially streamed live globally on Underwood's official Facebook page on April 4th and was available to view for 48 hours. Donations accepted throughout the livestream and for 48 hours after will benefit Save the Children, which works in over 100 countries to ensure that children grow up healthy, educated and safe. In total, the event raised over $112,000 for Save the Children.

My Savior was released in March and debuted at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums and No. 1 on Billboard's Top Christian Albums chart. See the DVD song listing below and pre-order the DVD here.

Jesus Loves Me (instrumental)

Because He Lives

Blessed Assurance

Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus

Just As I Am

O How I Love Jesus

Softly And Tenderly

Great Is Thy Faithfulness (feat. CeCe Winans)

I Surrender All

Victory In Jesus

How Great Thou Art

The Old Rugged Cross

Amazing Grace/Something In The Water