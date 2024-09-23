The Voice fan favorite Emily Ann Roberts was willing to do anything to promote her album Can't Hide Country! The country singer, who was the runner-up on Season 9 of The Voice in 2015, posted a video of her "risking arrest" alongside husband Chris Sasser ahead of her June 2024 CMA Fest performance in Nashville that had fans rallying behind her.

In an Instagram video posted on June 5, 2024, Roberts and her husband made their way around Lower Broadway in Nashville ahead of the major country event, which had the "He Set Her Off" artist performing at the Good Molecules Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Arena Plaza. Along the way, Roberts and Sasser stopped to spray paint a street stencil promoting her album, which was released in September.

"I think we're gonna get arrested," Sasser commented, as Roberts joked they were "risking arrest" with their promotion. "I will say, if I was to get arrested, I'd only want to get arrested with you," she joked to her husband in the video. "It'd be like a cute date." In the caption, Roberts wrote, "That was a close one," adding, "see yall tomorrow at #cmafest!!!!!"

After releasing her debut album in September 2023, the Knoxville, Tennessee, native hit the road with her former The Voice coach Blake Shelton on his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour in February 2024. Roberts told PEOPLE at the time of her rising star, "For a lot of years, I was trying to fit into a mold. I wasn't happy with it. So, it's so good to have things happening now that I'm truly proud of."

"There were times when I was looking for reasons to believe, and I was wondering if there were people out there who are looking for an artist like me," she continued. "Is there somebody out there who's going to believe in what I have to say and what I want to bring to the table?"

Roberts has definitely found her niche, sharing a smiling photo following her CMA Fest performance to Instagram. Adding heart hand emojis, she wrote in the caption, "WE LOVE YOU CMA FEST thanks for showing up and singing along!!!!!"