Former 'American Idol' Judge Keith Urban Weighs In on Carrie Underwood Joining the Show
Keith Urban thinks that fellow country music star Carrie Underwood is 'gonna be great' as the newest 'American Idol' judge.
Carrie Underwood will be the newest judge on American Idol, and at least one former judge is rooting for her. In a recent conversation with Taste of Country Nights, Keith Urban was asked about Underwood joining the show and he confessed that he's got high hopes for her.
"She's gonna be great," Urban said, adding, "I mean, it's such an advantage when you've been on the other side of the desk, like Carrie has, because she knows what they're all going through. She's a great call for that position, she's gonna do excellent."
Notably, Underwood was the winner of American Idol Season 4, back in 2005, and has since gone on to be one of the most beloved singers in modern country. Earlier this summer, it was announced that she would take the judges chair vacated by Katy Perry. As for Urban, he was a judhe on American Idol from Season 12 until its cancellation at FOX after Season 16.
Just for fun, Taste of Country asked Urban if he thinks that Underwoood would put him through to Hollywood if he auditioned for her. The singer replied with a laugh, "Probably not. Back in the day, I had a lot of work to do." He added, "Shoot, man. I went on a lot of those shows when I was a kid."
Urban went on to recall, "When I was 9 years old, I went on a show called Pot of Gold. Three judges, went out there and sang and was completely crucified, and welcome to showbiz kid." Fans can see how Underwood does in her American Idol judge debut when the show retruns, though no premiere date has yet been set.
