Carrie Underwood Announces Release of Health and Fitness Book, ‘Find Your Path’

Carrie Underwood has penned dozens of hit songs, but now she’s adding writing a book to her list of credits as well! The 36-year-old announces the release of her debut book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life. The book will not only share personal stories and how she overcame the “pressure to look perfect,” but will also introduce people to the Fit52 program

“Fitness and healthy living have been a passion of mine for years,” Underwood told PEOPLE. “It took time to find my way and navigate my wellness journey, and this book will provide tips and tools to help the reader find what is practical and sustainable in his or her everyday life for all 52 weeks of the year, and help lead them toward a positive lifestyle.”

Underwood, who had to recover from her injuries after falling outside of her home in 2017, has previously admitted that she was hard on herself, sometimes too hard, after the birth of her second son, Jacob. Underwood hopes that through the book, she can inspire people to commit to a healthy lifestyle and not just a quick fix.

“Throughout Find Your Path, Carrie opens up about her personal journey towards optimal health,” stated a press release about the book, “from her passion for sports as a kid, to the pressure to look perfect and fit the mold as she launched her career after winning American Idol, to eventually discovering the importance of balance and the meaning of true health.”

Underwood, who works out with both celebrity trainer Erin Oprea and Eve Overland, commits to fitness even while on the road.

“I like to switch things up,” explained the singer. “I actually work out with Eve via Skype quite a bit, because she lives in Atlanta… I like to run when it’s warm outside. If it’s a nice day I like a little sunshine — it makes me feel good,” Underwood explained.

“I love doing weight training. We don’t do anything too crazy,” she continued. “I feel like everyone is always looking for that bandwagon type workout — whatever the hot class is. We just do a lot of basic stuff. We do pushups, and pull ups and curls and squats and lunges. All those kind of basic things — they work.”

Underwood also has her own CALIA line of fitness apparel. Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life will be released in 2020.

