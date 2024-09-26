Carrie Underwood Warned She's 'Walking Into a Viper's Nest' by Taking 'American Idol' Gig

Carrie Underwood's new gig at American Idol may not be all that great. After it was revealed that the country superstar and Season 4 Idol winner will be replacing Katy Perry as a judge on the upcoming season of the singing competition series, behind-the-scenes secrets are reportedly being revealed. While Underwood knows what it takes to be on American Idol, things are different on the other side of the judges' table, and an insider is spilling the tea.

"It was the worst job Katy's ever had, from the vile trolling, the vicious backbiting and gossip going on behind the scenes," the source shared with Life & Style. "Certain people didn't want to work. It was frustrating because Katy is a professional and there's nothing lazy about her, and she doesn't like wasting time, especially hers. She certainly made a fortune, but she's glad to be gone. She thinks Carrie's a good kid and wishes her nothing but the best, but she's walking into a viper's nest. Katy's offering her to call anytime for advice because Carrie will need it."

(Photo: HOLLYWOOD – MAY 25: Singer Carrie Underwood (L) is named the new American Idol by host Ryan Seacrest during the American Idol Finale: Results Show held at the Kodak Theatre on May 25, 2005 in Hollywood, California. - Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

If things really were horrible behind-the-scenes for Perry, that doesn't necessarily mean that will happen for Underwood as well. Especially since she has been part of the Idol family since its early days, it's entirely possible that things could be different for her. Of course, no show is perfect, even if it may seem like it, especially if people have their own thoughts on who should have replaced Perry. That being said, if Underwood was willing to take a pay cut so she could be a judge, she's ready for anything.

Carrie Underwood is facing a lot of pressure being the new judge on American Idol, and her haters want to see her fall. It should be interesting to see how she does as a judge alongside returning judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Considering Underwood won American Idol almost 20 years ago, she is one of the most successful contestants to come out of the series. It only makes sense that someone with her experience would join as a judge to help find the next American Idol.

Auditions are underway for the overall 23rd season, eighth season on ABC, and is set to premiere sometime in early 2025. As of now, it's hard to tell how things are going, but fans probably wont' get an idea until the episodes premiere, but one can only hope that she's having an easy time on the show.