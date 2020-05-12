Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Darius Rucker and More Join 'CMT Celebrates Our Heroes'

CMT is planning a special Artists of the Year event in June to celebrate those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, and the network has announced a number of additional celebrities who will be participating in the special. Brandi Carlile, Carrie Underwood, Darius Rucker, Kane Brown, Kristen Bell, Lauren Daigle, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Tim McGraw will all join the lineup for the event, which is scheduled to air Wednesday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.

Previously announced artists include Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett. The featured celebrities will share tributes, callouts and performances all filmed from their own homes and virtually produced by CMT. CMT Celebrates Our Heroes will recognize COVID-19 heroes in multiple categories including healthcare, education, business, community leaders, food industry, infrastructure, first responders, U.S. Military. The network is currently seeking stories of unsung heroes who are doing exceptional things during the pandemic including people who have positively impacted their community, state and nation. Submissions can be entered here.

The event will be a two-hour tribute recognizing "the most vital and inspirational Americans on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic." CMT's annual Artists of the Year is typically held toward the end of the year in Nashville and honors the country music artists who have made the biggest impact in the genre during the previous year.

"The 'CMT Artists of the Year' franchise has always been reflective of the important issues of our time, and this year, we all felt it necessary to shift our focus to honoring the real heroes during these unprecedented times," Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President of Music & Talent, CMT, said in a statement. "From the first responders and healthcare workers to members of the military, our educators, food industry workers and so many more, the country music community will come together to honor these heroic men and women. The evening of unity will feature incredible performances, uplifting tributes and a salute to those risking their lives on the frontlines of this crisis."