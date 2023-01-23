Carrie Underwood Shares Sweet Photos From Son Jacob's 4th Birthday Party

Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher recently celebrated their son Jacob's fourth birthday. In honor of the big day, the country superstar took to social media to share a sweet throwback photo of her youngest son, as well as a couple of great photos from the birthday party. In the post, Underwood included a photo from when Jacob was just an infant, dressed up in a cute little deer outfit.

She also added photos of Jacob's epic Spider-Man cake, which features an icing depiction of the Nashville skyline. "This was yesterday...and now you are 4," Underwood wrote in the post caption. "Happy birthday, sweet Jake...my sunshine!!! God truly blessed us when he gave us the miracle of you!!! We love you! Thanks, [Ivey Cake] for the adorable and delicious cake! You guys are the best!" Many of Underwood's fans have since commented on the post, with one writing, "Happy Birthday Jake!!! Enjoy Your special day!!!"

Ahead of the big celebration, Underwood — who also shares 7-year-old son Isaiah with Fisher — spoke with PEOPLE about her fitness regimen and how being a mom impacts her workout plans. "I feel like earlier in my career I was working out more to be a certain size or fit into a certain aesthetic that I thought I wanted to be," the 40-year-old said, noting that she's come a long way since winning American Idol in 2005. "And now I feel like I work out more to be strong and to have energy and longevity."

The mother of two went on to say, "It really is playing the long game, right? I've worked out a whole lot and been frustrated because it wasn't the results that I wanted. I feel like now at this point in my life, you really do learn that it is a lifestyle, it's balance. It is overall taking care of yourself."

Underwood added, "When I'm at home, I feel like I'm mom-ing it. I'm doing the laundry, packing the lunches, I'm always cleaning. So when I'm on the road and I live on a bus or in a hotel room, I'm not having to do all that stuff so it frees up a little time. My schedule is still very regimented and there's all this stuff that I do, but my mornings are a little bit more flexible."