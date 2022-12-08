Carrie Underwood's People Choice Awards Look Was Unexpected

Since winning American Idol back in 2005, Carrie Underwood has not only risen to become a country music superstar, but also a fashion icon. The Denim & Rhinestones singer is known for the jaw-dropping flowing gowns she wears to major events that always cause a stir, but as Underwood headed out to the 48th Annual People's Choice Awards Tuesday night, she switched things up a bit.

Underwood, who award show and event looks always capture attention, once again became the center of attention on social media when photos of her appearance at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California began to surface online as stars arrived for the fan-voted event. For the evening, Underwood opted to ditch the traditional flowing gown, the singer instead stepping out in a stunning pantsuit. The look, from Any Old Iron, according to Us Weekly, featured a black tailored blaze, a button-up shirt, and wide-leg trousers. The ensemble was emblazoned with gold beaded embroidery. Underwood paired the ensemble, a far cry from the blue gown she wore to the 56th annual CMA Awards last month, with pointed-toe pumps and rings.

(Photo: Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images)

The "Blown Away" artist's look for the night generated plenty of comments on Twitter, where one fan wrote that she was "looking so stunning in this Suit," as another person tweeted that Underwood "slayed that awesome suit." Somebody else said they were "loving [Carrie Underwood] suit," dubbing the look "so iconic." Meanwhile, one viewer tweeted, "Carrie Underwood's suit. Dammmmmmmn."

But the night was a big one for Underwood for more reasons than just her drastic style change. Underwood became the first winner of the night when she took home the award for The Country Artist of 2022. Underwood was nominated in the category alongside Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, and Thomas Rhett. As she took the stage to accept the speech, she quipped that the win was a "wonderful early Christmas present."

The big win came on the heels of a busy year for Underwood, who released her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, in June before setting off on tour in support of the album in October. The singer has no plans of slowing down, though. When the tour concludes, Underwood will head to Las Vegas in summer 2024 for her Reflection Las Vegas residency.