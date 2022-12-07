Carrie Underwood Just Received a 'Wonderful Early Christmas Present' — Watch

Carrie Underwood has something special to be thankful for this holiday season. The Denim & Rhinestones singer added yet another accolade to her already impressive collection when she took home the award for The Country Artist of 2022 at People's Choice Awards Tuesday night, sweetly musing during her acceptance speech that the award was a "wonderful early Christmas present."

The fan-voted event was hosted by Kenan Thompson live from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Things took an exciting turn for Underwood, who donned an unexpected, but stunning black pantsuit with gold embroidery, early on when she became the first winner of the night. Underwood was nominated in the category alongside Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, and Thomas Rhett. As she took the stage to accept the award, Underwood couldn't contain her excitement.

Y'all knew it could only be @carrieunderwood. 🤠 A round of applause for YOUR Country Artist of 2022! #PCAs pic.twitter.com/fwMAAyWhis — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) December 7, 2022

"This award is definitely, well, this whole night is about the fans and I certainly have just the most incredible fans. You guys have supported me for many years, especially out on the road this year. So thank you guys so much for all the love, thank you for this," the country music superstar said. "What a wonderful early Christmas present. Thank you. I can't thank you enough, God Bless."

Underwood was far from the only winner of the night. Taylor Swift took home the award for Female Artist of 2022, Harry Styles winning Male Artist of 2022. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness won the Movie of 2022 category, with Netflix's Stranger Things taking home the prize for The Show of 2022. Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds was recognized with the People's Icon Award, Lizzo received the People's Champion Award, and Shania Twain was honored with the Music Icon Award.

Underwood's win came amid a busy time for the artist. The singer is currently on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, in support of her album of the same name, which released back in June. She wrapped the fall leg of the tour on Oct. 15. The tour is set to run through March 17, when it will conclude with a performance in Seattle, Washington. Her Denim & Rhinestones album features tracks like the lead single "Ghost Story," "Pink Champagne," "Crazy Angels," "Velvet Heartbreak," and Hate My Heart," her most recent single.