Carrie Underwood Marks Son Isaiah's Birthday With Epic 'Power Rangers' Cake

✖

Carrie Underwood's son Isaiah wanted a Power Rangers cake for his birthday, and the "Love Wins" singer delivered. Underwood, 37, and husband Mike Fisher, 40, presented Isaiah with a super detailed Power Rangers Ninja Steel cake, complete with swords and an action figure on top. Fisher and Underwood are also parents to son Jacob, who was born in 2019.

Underwood shared a photo of the colorful cake, as well as a black and white photo of mother and son embracing. "Today, we celebrate Isaiah...because today, he is 6 whole years old," Underwood wrote in the caption. "Isaiah, you are kind, funny, smart, the best big brother, a lover of cuddles and crafts and you have the biggest heart and the best imagination! You love to make people feel good and you especially love to make them laugh! God has given you so many gifts and every day, I thank Him that I get to be your mom! I love you, Monkey!" She also thanked Ivey Cake Store in Brentwood, Tennessee for creating the "epic" cake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

Over 900 of Underwood's fans flooded the Instagram comments section to wish Isaiah a happy birthday. "Happy bday buddy. We love you. Awesome party Carrie," one person wrote. "Sweetest 6 year old in the world. Love him so much!" another fan wrote. "Happy birthday young champ," another chimed in.

Isaiah is already a recording artist. Last year, he joined his mom for "The Little Drummer Boy," which Underwood recorded for her first Christmas album, My Gift. During a Today Show interview, Underwood said she was the "proudest mom in the world" during their sessions together. "I was in the booth with him and trying to get him to access all his little 5-year-old emotions, which he can totally do on his own," Underwood said. "When I heard the song back with his sweet little voice on it, I was laughing and crying, just so many emotions. I'm so proud of him."

Underwood felt "The Little Drummer Boy" was the perfect song to record with Isaiah because he reminds her of the boy in the lyrics. "Whenever I think about that song, I picture his face and his personality," Underwood explained. "That is so him — he would be the kind that would make you something and bring it to you because that's what he had to give you. And that's the whole sentiment behind 'Little Drummer Boy,' bringing what he has to Jesus."

Underwood already recorded the follow-up to My Gift, titled My Savior. The new album is a collection of covers of gospel standards. It will be released on March 26. The album features a duet with CeCe Winans, "Great Is Thy Faithfulness."