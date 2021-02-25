What Is Carrie Underwood's Net Worth

✖

Carrie Underwood has been a major force in country music ever since winning Season 4 of American Idol in 2005, and the 37-year-old's star has only continued to rise in the years since. Underwood is considered the most successful American Idol winner ever, and all of her achievements have naturally contributed to a sizeable paycheck. As of 2018, the Oklahoma native had a net worth of an estimated $200 million, which has likely increased over the past two years.

Underwood has sold 70 million records worldwide and is the sixth highest-certified female artist, the second highest-certified country artist and the highest-certified female country artist of all time on the RIAA's Top Artists (Digital Singles) ranking. She is also the female artist with the most No. 1 songs on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, with 15. She has released seven studio albums and is releasing her eighth, the gospel album My Savior, in March. She has won seven Grammy Awards and in 2020 was named ACM Entertainer of the Year for a third time, a new record for a female artist. She is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

Along with music, the mom of two is involved in a number of other ventures including her activewear line, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, which she launched in partnership with Dick's Sporting Goods in 2015. In 2020, the brand opened multiple pop-up shops, and Underwood released her first book Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, which became a New York Times bestseller. She also launched a fitness app, fit52.

The "Love Wins" singer has served as the voice of Sunday Night Football since 2013 and has held endorsement deals with brands like Almay, Skechers and Olay. In January 2021, she signed with BODYARMOR LYTE Sports Drink for a new equity partnership. The Grammy winner has also tried her hand at acting with 2011's Soul Surfer and a turn as Maria in The Sound of Music Live! in 2013, as well as an episode of How I Met Your Mother.