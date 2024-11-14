The Who Rocker’s Son Has Died: Kenney Jones Speaks Out

Kenney Jones is mourning the loss of his son. The legendary The Who drummer, who replaced Keith Moon in 1978 and is the only surviving member of The Small Faces, shared the tragic news on Nov. 7 that his son, Jesse, has died. Jones did not share Jesse’s cause of death, but wrote an emotional tribute online.

“It is with a broken heart that I share the devastating news that my son Jesse has passed,” Jones wrote alongside two images, one of his son and another of himself with Jesse. “I don’t have the words right now to fully express how I am feeling. But I want to thank you all for your kind wishes at this indescribably painful time and ask for continued love, respect and privacy as we try to navigate this profound loss as a family.”

The heartbreaking news was met with condolences from Jones’ followers. Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp wrote in response, “I’m so sorry Kenney. Much love to you and your family.” One Facebook user wrote, “The world is a little less bright without Jess. He was a beautiful soul and loved by many. Condolences to all family and friends, RIP Jess.” A third person commented, “Oh Kenney. What terrible news. Such a heartbreak. I am lost for words. Sending love and respect to you and the family.”

Jesse, a father and a DJ, per RadarOnline.com, was one of Jones’ six children from his two marriages – he was previously married to singer Jan Osborne, and is currently married to retired model Jayne Andrew.

Jesse’s passing marks the latest tragedy to rock the famed drummer. In 1991, Jones’ The Small Faces’ bandmate Steve Marriott passed away at the age of 44 in a fire at his home, per the Daily Mail. Just six years later, The Small Faces’ founder, Ronnie Lane, died at the age of 51 following a battle against multiple sclerosis. Jones suffered yet another tragic loss in 2002 when his The who bandmate John Entwistle died from a heart condition at 57. Jones also lost his Small Faces bandmate Ian McLagan in 2014 and original keyboard player Jimmy Winston in 2020.

The legendary drummer joined The Who in 1978 following Moon’s death. He has also played with Small Faces, Faces, and The Law, and currently plays with his band The Jones Gang. He runs Hurtwood Park solo club in Surrey.