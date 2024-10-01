Kurt Cobain's Daughter Welcomes Baby With Tony Hawk's Son

Courtney Love is a grandmother! And her late husband, Nirvana guitarist Kurt Cobain, would have been a grandfather. Their only child together, Frances Bean Cobain, gave birth to a baby by on September 17. She made the announcement sharing black and white photos post-delivery. "9.17.2024. Ronin Walker Cobain Hawk 🩵✨ Welcome to the world most beautiful son. We love you more than anything ✨" she captioned the post. It's her first child with Tony Hawk's son, Riley.

Frances and Riley are both in entertainment, with Frances as a model and visual artist, and Riley, a pro skateboarder like his dad and also a musician. They wed nearly a year ago in southern California. They began their relationship in 2021, making it Instagram official the following year.

Tony, now a first-time grandfather, couldn't contain his excitement about the baby boy on social media, "My favorite grandson!" he commented. He also shared the same birth announcement that Riley posted on his own Instagram page.

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe, who officiated the new parents' wedding and is Frances' godfather, wrote, "With all the love and energy in the whole world." Harper Grohl—whose dad Dave Grohl was Kurt's friend and Nirvana bandmate. Other celebrity friends, including Robin Williams' daughter Zelda Williams, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis, and KISS rocker Gene Simmons' son Nick Simmons. The latter "Love you fran, and very happy for you. the prophecy is fulfilled."

Cobain died on August 5, 1994. He was died by suicide in Seattle, Washington. He was 27-years-old.

Frances has spoken openly about the loss of her father and the impact of his loss. "He gifted me a lesson in death that can only come through the LIVED experience of losing someone," she said in an Instagram post on the 30th anniversary of his death. "It's the gift of knowing for certain, when we love ourselves & those around us with compassion, with openness, with grace, the more meaningful our time here inherently becomes."