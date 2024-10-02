'The Flash' Star Candice Patton Welcomes Baby With NBA Legend J. R. Smith

After giving birth on-screen in The Flash series finale, Candice Patton officially became a mom for real. The actress took to Instagram over the weekend after not posting for over a year to share that her baby boy has been brought into the world via a home birth with partner and NBA legend J. R. Smith. "Heart now beats outside of my chest. In love forevermore," she captioned the series of videos and photos of his little feet.

In a joint Instagram, the new parents showed off even more pictures of their bundle of joy, with his face covered by emojis to protect his privacy. Smith was also proudly holding him in one photo. As of now, they haven't revealed the name of the little guy or his exact birthday.

News of the baby comes almost five years after Smith's estranged wife, Jewel Harris, accused him of having an affair with Patton, according to Us Weekly. Smith and Harris tied the knot in August 2016 and share three daughters together. He also has a daughter from a previous relationship. It's unknown when and if the two legally divorced and how long he and Patton have been together, but they seem to be as happy as ever.

Many of Candice Patton's Arrowverse and CW friends congratulated her, including on-screen husband, Grant Gustin, who commented, "Congratulations!!" followed by a red heart emoji. Gustin himself recently welcomed a son with wife L.A. Thoma, their second child together, in September. Riverdale and Wild Cards star Vanessa Morgan, who welcomed a daughter in July, commented, "Love you guys!!!" with a pink heart emoji, while Legends of Tomorrow's Caity Lotz, who welcomed her first child with NCIS: Origins' Kyle Schmid in early September, sweetly wrote, "Cousins!!!" with four red heart emojis.

Other CW stars to comment their well wishes include Batwoman's Javicia Leslie, Legends' Brandon Routh, The Flash's Brandon McKnight, Supergirl's Azie Tesfai, Nicole Maines, and Mehcad Brooks, and Superman & Lois' Bitsie Tulloch, who told Patton she's going to be "such a good mama" and she'll have to send her daughter's favorite book from when she was a baby. Baby Patton Smith already has so much love, and it's going to be exciting watching this growing family blossom.