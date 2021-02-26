✖

Carrie Underwood gave fans another preview of her upcoming album My Savior on Friday, releasing "Great Is Thy Faithfulness," her collaboration with gospel singer CeCe Winans. The release comes after Underwood appeared during Winans' livestream concert, An Evening of Thanksgiving.

"It was such an honor to record with gospel royalty, the one and only @cecewinans!" Underwood wrote on social media on Friday. "We hope you all love it!" She also posted a video documenting the making of the song, which includes footage of the two women in the recording studio. "I put 'Great Is Thy Faithfulness' kind of in the same realm of 'How Great Thou Art,'" Underwood says in the clip. "It's another song that is vocally big, but it doesn't start out that way. I love the build in the song."

"The lyrics, it's like, 'God, you are so good to me. I woke up today. I'm still breathing, I'm still walking, I'm still singing, I still get to see my kids,'" she continued. "Every single one of those things are things that we take for granted." The Grammy winner added that she had previously wanted Winans to come in and work on the project and was "trying to figure out the game plan."

"I always get really nervous about asking people to come sing with me," she admitted. Winans shared that getting the opportunity to collaborate with Underwood was "awesome." "I've been a fan of hers, I think she's an incredible vocalist," she said. "To hear her sing 'Great Is Thy Faithfulness' really just brought it all alive. So I'm excited and you're gonna be blessed."

"Great Is Thy Faithfulness" is a Christian hymn that was written by Thomas Chisholm with music composed by William M. Runyan in Baldwin City, Kansas. Chisholm wrote a poem about God's faithfulness in 1923 and sent it to Runyan, who set it to music. See the full track list for My Savior below and pre-order the album here.

1. "Jesus Loves Me (Instrumental)"

2. "Nothing But the Blood of Jesus"

3. "Blessed Assurance"

4. "Just As I Am"

5. "Victory in Jesus"

6. "Great Is Thy Faithfulness (feat. CeCe Winans)"

7. "O How I Love Jesus"

8. "How Great Thou Art"

9. "Because He Lives"

10. "The Old Rugged Cross"

11. "I Surrender All"

12. "Softly and Tenderly"

13. "Amazing Grace"