How Diddy Had to Spend His Birthday Behind Bars

Sean “Diddy” Combs spent his 55th birthday in prison. The disgraced hip hop mogul is currently awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. His trial is set for Spring 2025. He’s pleaded not guilty on all charges. In the meantime, the Bad Boy Records founder, who is used to fine dining and yacht parties, enjoyed a simple prison meal, per reports.

FOX News obtained the full day menu from his prison home, and it’s nothing like he’s been used to for the past 30 years. For breakfast, the “Take That” rapper had fruit, cereal, breakfast cake and skim milk, which will remain the same through Saturday. The lunch menu featured pasta with marinara sauce, with a choice of meatballs or chickpea marinara, as well as the option of garden salad with assorted dressings, whole wheat bread, fruit and a beverage. Dinner offered him the choice of chicken fried rice or tofu fried rice with black beans and carrots, whole wheat bread and another beverage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Meanwhile, his seven children made sure to celebrate him on his special day, though this birthday is under different circumstances. In a video shared on his son Justin and daughter Chance’s Instagram pages, the children gathered around the phone while his 2-year-old daughter, Love, sang Happy Birthday and blew out candles on a cake.

Diddy expressed his thanks to his children, telling them he loved them, and noting how proud he was of all of them, but most specifically his daughters who he praised for being strong. “I can’t wait to see y’all,” he said, later adding, “Thank y’all for being by my side and supporting me, I love y’all and you’re the best family in the world.”

Diddy’s bail has been denied three times as he’s been deemed a flight risk. During his final bail appeal, U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Carter said Diddy was guilty of witness tampering via bribery, and noted that there is “clear and convincing evidence that there is no condition or set of conditions” to ensure community safety.