Carrie Underwood Limbers up in New Workout Wear Photo

Carrie Underwood is showing off her toned figure as she stretches in a new photo posted to Instagram. In the picture, the country music singer is advertising her Calia by Carrie brand as she's decked out from head to toe in her company's workout gear. "Ready. Stretch. GO!" she captioned the photo using the hashtags "Choose You" and "Stay The Path."

Naturally, several of her fans flooded the comment section showing their support for her outfit, with one writing, "Great leggings!!" while someone else said, "Love this outfit." Underwood is wearing blue, grey, and pink leggings with a dark, long sleeve top with black tennis shoes in the photo. Her hair is down and slightly waved as the 37-year-old appears in an area that looks like it would be backstage of a concert.

Underwood is slowly working towards her fitness routine after sustaining a neck injury, which she revealed to fans on her fit52 fitness app on Jan. 29. "Been out a few days w/a neck injury," she captioned her post, which was re-shared by a fan page. "Slowly stepping back in w/ swaps and modifications." While she didn't really elaborate on how she was injured or how severe the injury was, but judging by her selfie, she was happy to be able to get back in the gym.

In November 2017, Underwood suffered a larger injury that affected her workout schedule when she fell on stone steps outside her house. She broke her wrist and had to get over 40 stitches in her face, eventually making her return to the spotlight during the 2018 ACM Awards. In particular, that injury seemed to take a toll on Underwood in more ways than her fans could have imagined. "It definitely messes with your mind, you know?" she told Shape in 2018. "But I knew that if I did nothing, that would make me feel even worse. So I did a lot of lower body workouts. I was like, 'Well, I can still do squats, lunges, I can kind of hold a weight in this hand, and I'll just figure it out.'"

"But it's so weird how much everything is connected," she continued. "For example, with running, it threw everything off balance. I would jog as much as I could but couldn't do things like sprints." She then ended with some encouraging words by saying that if anyone is dealing with an injury, try and stay active, even if it feels little. Something is better than nothing.