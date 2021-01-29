Carrie Underwood 'Slowly Stepping Back' to Working out After Neck Injury

✖

Carrie Underwood is slowly returning to her fitness routine after sustaining a neck injury, which she revealed to fans on her fit52 fitness app on Friday, Jan. 29. "Been out a few days [with a] neck injury," she captioned her post, which was re-shared by a fan page. "Slowly stepping back in [with] swaps and modifications."

The singer didn't elaborate on how she was injured or how severe the injury was, but judging by her selfie, she was happy to be able to get back in the gym. In November 2017, Underwood suffered a larger injury that affected her workout schedule when she fell on stone steps outside of her house. She broke her wrist and had to get over 40 stitches in her face, eventually making her return to the spotlight during the 2018 ACM Awards.

"It definitely messes with your mind, you know? But I knew that if I did nothing, that would make me feel even worse," she told Shape in 2018. "So I did a lot of lower-body workouts. I was like 'Well, I can still do squats, lunges, I can kind of hold a weight in this hand, and I'll just figure it out.' But it's so weird how much everything is connected. For example, with running, it threw everything off balance. I would jog as much as I could, but couldn't do things like sprints."

"If you're dealing with an injury, I say, whatever you do, just don't stop," she added. "Even if it's just going for a walk." Underwood launched her fit52 app in March 2020 in conjunction with the release of her book Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life. The app features workouts created by Underwood with her trainer, Eve Overland, and many of the routines clock in at around 30 minutes.

"Fitness is a true passion for me," the Grammy winner previously said in a statement. "The fit52 app incorporates what I’ve been doing myself for years, and we’ve made it easy and totally accessible for anyone that wants help to work in working out. We worked really hard to create a high-quality, user-friendly app that is designed for busy people and their busy lives. fit52 meets you wherever you are on your health journey, and I’m so proud of it."