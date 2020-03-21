Carrie Underwood Gets Sweaty in Workout With Husband Mike Fisher While Quarantining Amid Coronavirus

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher are making the most of self-quarantining during the coronavirus outbreak by working out. The country music superstar shared a photo of the two at their home gym following a workout, using Underwood’s Fit52 app. On Thursday night, Underwood joined her colleague Brad Paisley for a duet during a short concert he live-streamed from his home.

Underwood shared a photo of herself and Fisher completing exercises tracked on Fit52. “Me and the hubs getting out [Fit52] workout in!” she wrote in the caption, adding flexing arm, punch and thumbs up emojis. While Underwood wore a big grin in the picture, Fisher, a former NHL player looked a little beat after the workout.

The “Cry Pretty” singer launched the Fit52 app earlier this month, in conjunction with her book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life. The app is “part of a holistic wellness platform designed to encourage and support you on your personal wellness journey and make it easier for you to find your path to a stronger, healthier you,” Underwood’s team previously said.

“Fitness is a true passion for me,” Underwood said in a press release. “The fit52 app incorporates what I’ve been doing myself for years, and we’ve made it easy and totally accessible for anyone that wants help to work in working out. We worked really hard to create a high-quality, user-friendly app that is designed for busy people and their busy lives. fit52 meets you wherever you are on your health journey, and I’m so proud of it.”

Fisher and Underwood have shared screenshots from the app in the past. Back on March 9, she shared a photo of him on the gym floor at her feet, noting that he was trying the Hundi push ups and broad jumps back pedal exercises.

Like many other celebrities, Underwood has been keeping fans up to date on her self-quarantine activities. On Thursday night, she even joined Paisley to perform “Remind Me” with him. Paisley sat in his studio, while Underwood joined him via a computer. Tim McCraw called in to perform George Strait’s “The Fireman” with Paisley,while Chris Young joined to sing “I’m Still a Guy.”

Underwood also shared clips of her son Jacob, 1, helping out with cooking and cleaning around their house. Underwood and Fisher are also parents to5-year-old Isaiah.

“We’re just really normal people and I’m so thankful that we are,” Underwood said of her family in a recent interview with PEOPLE. “I feel like if I were the person that I am on stage when I’m at home, I just don’t know if that person would like have too many friends. I enjoy getting to play that role, but you can’t be that big of a personality all the time. Well I guess you can, but it’s gotta be exhausting.”

