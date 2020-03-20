Carrie Underwood Gets Help From 'Mommy's Little Helper' Jacob Amid Coronavirus Isolation

Carrie Underwood is currently home with her family amid the coronavirus outbreak, and she got some extra help on her household chores the other day thanks to her younger son, Jacob. Underwood used her Instagram Story on Thursday to post a quick clip of herself vacuuming, her 1-year-old holding on to the appliance and happily following as his mom moved across the floor.

(Photo: Instagram / Carrie Underwood)

"This is how we vacuum, I have a little helper who loves to vacuum!" the Grammy winner narrated before asking Jacob, "Can't mommy do some chores?" In a caption over the clip, Underwood joked, "Mommy's little...helper?"

Jacob also made an appearance on his mom's Instagram Story earlier this week when Underwood did some baking and shared a snap of Jacob eagerly sitting in front of the oven as a tin of muffins baked inside. "Hurry up muffins!!!" Underwood wrote.

(Photo: Instagram / Carrie Underwood)

Underwood has also been spending her quarantine exercising, because as she put it on her story, "Either we can all sit around during this quarantine and eat junk food and binge watch Netflix...or...we can grab some weights and come out of this mess stronger than ever!"

"I’m a health nerd. It’s a passion," Underwood recently told PEOPLE. "I don’t pamper myself often — and maybe I should be a little better at that — but working out to me is that. It helps me balance. Some days I have to make myself, but I always feel better afterward"

She also reflected on her life with husband Mike Fisher and sons Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, sharing that they're just "normal people."

"We’re just really normal people and I’m so thankful that we are," she said. "I feel like if I were the person that I am on stage when I’m at home, I just don’t know if that person would like have too many friends. I enjoy getting to play that role, but you can’t be that big of a personality all the time. Well I guess you can, but it’s gotta be exhausting."

Underwood added that she and Fisher try to wake up before their sons to have some quiet time before a family breakfast. "I have a calendar-journal that I look at for the day and week ahead. It’s nice to see it laid out in front of me," she shared, noting that there's always at least one job to do.

"I do a lot of laundry. Isaiah just thinks my job is doing laundry," the singer joked. "How one little person has so much laundry I don’t know."

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Morigi