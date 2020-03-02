Carrie Underwood Launches fit52 App One Day Ahead of Release of 'Find Your Path' Book

With one day until the release of Carrie Underwood's book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, the singer has officially released the fit52 app. The app, first announced last week, is "part of a holistic wellness platform designed to encourage and support you on your personal wellness journey and make it easier for you to find your path to a stronger, healthier you," according to a press release.

"Fitness is a true passion for me," Underwood said. "The fit52 app incorporates what I've been doing myself for years, and we've made it easy and totally accessible for anyone that wants help to work in working out. We worked really hard to create a high-quality, user-friendly app that is designed for busy people and their busy lives. fit52 meets you wherever you are on your health journey, and I'm so proud of it."

Underwood launched the fit52 app in conjunction with both Creative Labs and sports agency Creative Artists Agency.

"Many people are motivated to achieve their fitness goals by working out with friends. Yet most fitness apps are targeted at solo workouts," said Creative Labs CEO Pauline Moller. "When Carrie came to us with this concept, we saw a great opportunity to create a platform that is fun, community-focused and relieves the burden of over-complicated programs that align with people's schedules and motivations. We are incredibly excited to work with Carrie to develop this program further!"

The fit52 app allows users, from beginners to advanced, to have a varied workout routine, something that is important to Underwood.

"I have to switch up my workout routine often or else I get really bored, so I base it around what I naturally feel like doing during that time of year," Underwood told InStyle. "In the winter, when I just want to cozy up inside and eat carbs, I do mainly indoor exercises like weight lifting. Then, when the weather turns warm and I'm more motivated to get outside and be active, I shift to cardio. My philosophy is to build muscle while you're covered up in the cold months so you can show it off once spring arrives."

More information on the app, including download instructions, can be found via Underwood's website.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Isabela Farinella (The Rose Group)